Nomination period for Dufferin Board of Trade’s Business Excellence Awards closing soon

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Nominations are being accepted until April 30 for the Dufferin Board of Trade’s 2025 Business Excellence Awards.

This long-standing tradition recognizes the many businesses, business leaders and nonprofits doing outstanding work in Dufferin County. 

“This year’s celebration will shine a spotlight on Canadian pride and local achievement with a Red & White themed gala, recognizing those who are both proudly Canadian and proudly Dufferin,” said the Dufferin Board of Trade in a press release.

Nominees for the awards champion community, resilience, and innovation.

“They exemplify strong corporate values, contribute meaningfully to the local economy, and help make Dufferin a better place to live and work,” the press release noted.

Nominations are open to members and non-members of the Dufferin Board of Trade. The only requirement is that they are located within Dufferin County.

The 2025 award categories include Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, New Business Award, Local Impact Award and Chairman’s Award.

“We encourage community members to nominate the local businesses and organizations that inspire them — those who go above and beyond to uplift our community,” said the Dufferin Board of Trade in a press release.

Nominations will close on April 30 for the 2025 Business Excellence Awards.

Winners will be announced at the Dufferin Board of Trade’s Red & White Business Excellence Awards Gala on May 29 at the Best Western in Orangeville.

Early bird ticket pricing is available until May 16.

“Join us in celebrating local excellence and recognizing the people and organizations that make Dufferin County thrive,” said the Dufferin Board of Trade’s media release.

To learn more, purchase tickets or make a nomination, visit: www.dufferinbot.ca/2025beas


Headline News

Green Ribbon Campaign encourages organ donation, raises awareness

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Do you know if you’re an organ donor? An Orangeville-based initiative dedicated to organ donation advocacy is raising ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates answer questions on key issues ahead of federal election

By Sam Odrowski A record-setting number of Canadians participated in advanced voting ahead of the country’s 45th General Election. And many millions more will cast ...

‘Volunteers Make Waves’ in Dufferin County and across Canada for National Volunteer Week

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to help support their communities, and Dufferin County organizations will be recognizing ...

The Health Practice opens in Orangeville, improves access to naturopathic medicine locally

By Sam Odrowski A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month. Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo featured as contestants in home improvement TV show

By Mark Pavilons Home improvement reality shows have viewers glued to their screens in record numbers. As people decide to stay put and improve their ...

Normal operations restored at Town of Orangeville following cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back ...

Senate report at Amaranth council calls for collaboration to protect soil assets

By JAMES MATTHEWS The federal government needs to designate soil as a strategic national asset. That’s according to a 2024 report called Critical Ground: Why ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at Dufferin Board of Trade debate

Conservative, NDP, People’s Party of Canada, and independent candidates attended debate By Zachary Roman Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on ...

Local woman’s 80 acts of kindness for her 80th birthday raises $42,000 for Headwaters

By Paula Brown A local resident’s efforts to complete a year’s worth of small acts of kindness has moved Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) one ...

Orangeville mayor says she has no intention of using ‘strong mayor’ powers following province’s announcement

By Sam Odrowski The provincial government announced last week that it is expanding “strong mayor” powers to 169 municipalities across Ontario, effective May 1. The ...