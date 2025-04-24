Nomination period for Dufferin Board of Trade’s Business Excellence Awards closing soon

April 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Nominations are being accepted until April 30 for the Dufferin Board of Trade’s 2025 Business Excellence Awards.

This long-standing tradition recognizes the many businesses, business leaders and nonprofits doing outstanding work in Dufferin County.

“This year’s celebration will shine a spotlight on Canadian pride and local achievement with a Red & White themed gala, recognizing those who are both proudly Canadian and proudly Dufferin,” said the Dufferin Board of Trade in a press release.

Nominees for the awards champion community, resilience, and innovation.

“They exemplify strong corporate values, contribute meaningfully to the local economy, and help make Dufferin a better place to live and work,” the press release noted.

Nominations are open to members and non-members of the Dufferin Board of Trade. The only requirement is that they are located within Dufferin County.

The 2025 award categories include Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, New Business Award, Local Impact Award and Chairman’s Award.

“We encourage community members to nominate the local businesses and organizations that inspire them — those who go above and beyond to uplift our community,” said the Dufferin Board of Trade in a press release.

Nominations will close on April 30 for the 2025 Business Excellence Awards.

Winners will be announced at the Dufferin Board of Trade’s Red & White Business Excellence Awards Gala on May 29 at the Best Western in Orangeville.

Early bird ticket pricing is available until May 16.

“Join us in celebrating local excellence and recognizing the people and organizations that make Dufferin County thrive,” said the Dufferin Board of Trade’s media release.

To learn more, purchase tickets or make a nomination, visit: www.dufferinbot.ca/2025beas

Readers Comments (0)