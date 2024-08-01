Nick Rose re-signs one-year deal with Toronto Rock

By Brian Lockhart

National Lacrosse League (NLL) Goalie of the Year, Nick Rose, has re-signed with the Toronto Rock for a one-year deal.

The announcement was made by Rock GM Jamie Dawick on July 30.

Rose, who’s a 36-year-old Orangeville native, was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, with his current agreement set to expire on July 31.

The signing is pending league approval.

“This home for me,” Rose said. “We like what we have here and the path we are on. At the same time, we are all getting older and running out of time to get it done together with this group, so there’s no better time than this season to finish the job.”

Rose passed Bob Watson for the all-time Toronto Rock lead in both career wins (108) and career saves (6,493) during his historic 2023-24 season.

Rose’s spectacular season saw him lead the NLL in wins, with 15, Goals-Against Average at 9.18, and Save Percentage at .812, to win the goalie version of the triple crown.

Rose has spent nearly his entire NLL career playing with the rock after being acquired in 2012. Prior to that, he had brief stints in Boston and Calgary before the Rock made an in-season move to bring him home to Toronto from the Calgary Roughnecks.

Rose was originally drafted by the Rock in the third round of the 2008 NLL Draft. After being released from the Rock training camp in 2008, he made his way to Boston to start his NLL career.

