New high-tech indoor golf track brings advanced training tools to Broadway

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

A new high-tech golf experience has arrived in Orangeville: Ace Track Golf recently opened its latest fully automated indoor facility, bringing advanced training tools and virtual play closer to local residents.

The business, launched by an Ontario entrepreneurial couple, is built around a self-serve model that allows customers to book, access and use the space without on-site staff.

Co-founder Kristina Brown said she saw a lack of indoor golf options and jumped at the opportunity.

“We noticed that there was a gap in this technology, which is the higher end technology for golfers in the area when we moved north,” she said. “So my husband and I were thinking about maybe seeing if there’s like a franchise or an opportunity, but then when we started looking into it, we said, why don’t we just start our own and build this from scratch?”

That’s exactly what they ended up doing.

The concept is designed to reduce overhead costs while maintaining access to premium golf simulation technology, including systems powered by TrackMan, widely used by professional golfers and coaches.

The Orangeville location at 210 Broadway, Unit 110, is the company’s sixth in just over two years, following earlier expansions into communities such as Aurora, Collingwood, Midland and Owen Sound.

“Our goal has kind of been to find cities that we think could benefit from this automatic model that’s giving people the best technology at the best rate,” Brown said.

The facility features four simulator bays equipped with software that tracks dozens of swing and ball metrics and provides access to hundreds of virtual golf courses worldwide.

The system incorporates interactive features, including practice modes, competitive play and game-based options aimed at younger users, making the space suitable for both experienced golfers and beginners.

Unlike traditional golf venues, the automated model allows for flexible booking times, with sessions starting at short intervals and extending as needed. Customers can enter the facility via a digital access system tied to their reservation, with bays automatically activating at the scheduled time.

This streamlined approach has been designed to appeal to users seeking convenience and efficiency, particularly in a smaller community setting where access to full-scale golf courses may require travel.

Affordability has also been positioned as a key component of the business. By eliminating staffing costs and focusing on streamlined service, the company aims to offer lower hourly rates than traditional simulator venues while still maintaining access to high-end equipment.

“Because of us making our business around a fully automated facility, we’re able to offer the highest technology on the market for the best rates possible,” Brown said. “People sometimes can’t believe our prices, we’ve had people call and ask to rent a private bay, and they think for example, the charge of around $30 is per person, but it’s for the whole hour.”

Early responses from the community have indicated strong interest, particularly among golfers who previously travelled outside the area for similar experiences.

With plans to introduce leagues and further refine its booking systems, the company is now shifting its focus from rapid expansion to enhancing user experience and building a presence within the Orangeville community.

Readers Comments (0)