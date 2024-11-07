New fitness facility opens in Orangeville, offers CrossFit classes

November 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A new business that offers training and rehab services, Total Athletics, recently opened at 25 Centennial Road (Unit 14) in Orangeville.

The business’s owners Shawn Pontone and Caitlin Jerome celebrated with a grand opening and open house on Nov. 2, which welcomed over 100 people throughout the day.

As a CrossFit affiliate, Total Athletics provides group CrossFit classes as well as personal training sessions, and youth sport team training.

“We are also going to be introducing some programs such as first responder training and fitness classes for new moms called Muscle Mommies,” said Shawen Pontone.

In addition to classes, Total Athletics offers rehab services such as massage therapy from a registered massage therapist.

“We at Total Athletics have a large focus on movement quality, and are focused on making the community healthier and more fit for life,” said Pontone.

He added, “Total Athletics is striving to be a key player in the community of the Town of Orangeville with plans to host fundraisers for first responders, sponsor and train youth sports teams, and give high school students the opportunity to start their fitness journey.”

