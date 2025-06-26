Headline News

New farm show coming to Orangeville Agriculture Centre next February

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A new winter tradition for the local agriculture community is coming to Orangeville next year.

Nick Cadotte, general manager of Orangeville Farm show, proudly announces the launch of the show, taking place from Feb. 4 and 5, 2026, at the Orangeville Agriculture Centre.

“With over a decade of experience organizing trade shows and three years specifically focused on farm shows, we’re excited to bring this event to Orangeville,” said Cadotte.

“We understand just how vital farming is — not only to our local communities but to the national economy. Farmers are the backbone of rural Ontario, and this show is a way to recognize and support that.”

Cadotte Events, the host of the show, also operates the successful Mid-Western Ontario Ag Expo in Clinton. The Orangeville Farm Show will continue the company’s mission of creating local, accessible events that connect buyers and sellers directly — a welcomed alternative to large-scale national shows.

“Our goal is to build a show that feels local, where meaningful business connections are made face-to-face,” Cadotte noted. “It’s about bringing the ag community together under one roof.”

Those interested in becoming vendors or staying up to date on show details can visit: orangevillefarmshow.ca


