New exhibit coming to the MoD Silo Gallery

August 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

Brian Lockhart

A new art exhibit will be coming to the Museum of Dufferin Silo Gallery showcasing the work of an Orangeville artist.

Stephanie Casino Esguerra is presenting her exhibit titled, ‘Anima(lis),’ with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“An obvious ode to the Latin origin of the word ‘animal’, this show is a depiction of the transofrmations I’ve lived through, grown through, and witnessed in my life,” Stephanie explained. “’Anima’, by definition refers to the soul, or in Jungian psychology, the ‘feminine part of human psychology’. This is the very part of me that transforms as I age, evolve, and change over the years.”

Stephanie currently resides in Orangeville. She was born in Vancouver and raised in the Greater Toronto Area. She creates textural art, often depicting wildlife and spiritual themes.

Working in acrylic, watercolours and inks, Stephanie’s work puts an emphasis on linework, negative space, and unusual compositions.

There will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the MoD Silo Gallery.

Stephanie will also be hosting two workshops at the museum.

In October, she will host a sketching and ink workshop for adults.

That will be followed by a class for kids, about fighting fish line art in November.

See the MoD website for registration information.

Readers Comments (0)