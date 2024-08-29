General News

New exhibit coming to the MoD Silo Gallery

August 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Brian Lockhart

A new art exhibit will be coming to the Museum of Dufferin Silo Gallery showcasing the work of an Orangeville artist. 

Stephanie Casino Esguerra is presenting her exhibit titled, ‘Anima(lis),’ with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“An obvious ode to the Latin origin of the word ‘animal’, this show is a depiction of the transofrmations I’ve lived through, grown through, and witnessed in my life,” Stephanie explained. “’Anima’, by definition refers to the soul, or in Jungian psychology, the ‘feminine part of human psychology’. This is the very part of me that transforms as I age, evolve, and change over the years.”

Stephanie currently resides in Orangeville. She was born in Vancouver and raised in the Greater Toronto Area. She creates textural art, often depicting wildlife and spiritual themes.

Working in acrylic, watercolours and inks, Stephanie’s work puts an emphasis on linework, negative space, and unusual compositions.

There will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the MoD Silo Gallery.

Stephanie will also be hosting two workshops at the museum.

In October, she will host a sketching and ink workshop for adults.

That will be followed by a class for kids, about fighting fish line art in November.

See the MoD website for registration information. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Heidi’s Walk for Hope comes to an end after raising nearly $200,000 for Family Transition Place

By Sam Odrowski Family Transition Place will not hold Heidi’s Walk for Hope this year. The fundraiser started as the Ferguson Memorial Walk in 2012, ...

Grand Valley resident revived from cardiac arrest seven times by paramedics on route to hospital

By Brian Lockhart April 14 started like any other day for Grand Valley resident Sherry Lambercy. However, late in the afternoon, she experienced discomfort that ...

Orangeville Fall Fair to feature new offerings, two days of demolition derby

By Sam Odrowski Demolition Derby, a Truck and Tractor Pull and live music are among the many events and activities taking over the Orangeville Fairgrounds ...

Dufferin stakeholders buoyed by AMO gathering

By JAMES MATTHEWS Where there’s a will, there’s a way, even toward assuaging such large issues as a housing shortage and highway safety concerns. Dufferin ...

Resident worries housing development harms creek

By JAMES MATTHEWS A local woman is sounding the alarm about the effects of erosion on Little Monora Creek. Orangeville resident Judi Island has been ...

Community Living Dufferin to feature Campfire Poets for 70th anniversary

By Sam Odrowski   Community Living Dufferin is marking 70 years in the region with a local celebration. The event will reflect on the organization’s ...