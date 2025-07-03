General News

New executive director named at Credit Valley Conservation Foundation

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation Foundation (CVCF), in collaboration with Credit Valley Conservation (CVC), announced Dayana Gomez as its new executive director of the CVCF.

With over 17 years of experience in the non-profit sector, Dayana brings knowledge in partnership development, strategic communications, board governance, and community engagement.

Her record of leadership and building strong, values-driven relationships make her ideally positioned for the new role, according to the CVCF.

“As a long-time resident of Mississauga and a passionate advocate for the protection of natural greenspaces, Dayana brings both professional depth and personal commitment to the role,” said Terri LeRoux, Interim CAO at Credit Valley Conservation. “We are excited to see her take the Foundation forward with renewed energy and vision.”

Dayana’s career has been dedicated to advancing causes with meaningful social and environmental impact. She brings a strong track record of forging partnerships that drive fundraising success, elevate organizational visibility, and engage community support.

“I’m honoured to join the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation and to help advance the mission of protecting and connecting people to the natural beauty of the Credit River Watershed,” said Gomez. “As someone who deeply values conservation, I’m inspired by the Foundation’s work and excited to help grow its reach and impact in support of Credit Valley Conservation’s important initiatives.”

Dayana’s appointment marks a new chapter of growth and innovation, according to the CVCF, as it continues working to build a healthy, resilient, and connected watershed for future generations.

“We are proud to welcome Dayana and support her in this new leadership role,” said Ed Arundell, Chair of the CVC Foundation Board.

The CVC looks after the Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Lions contribute first half of $100,000 commitment for BMX pump track at Alder Street Parklands

By Sam Odrowski Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder ...

Local healthcare workers recognized for contributions at Headwaters

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) honoured the contributions of staff members and their commitment to service at the local hospital by presenting ...

County well-being plan lacks solutions, says Mono’s deputy mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Ensuring a quality life in a township is a group effort. As such, Dufferin County has rolled out a Community Safety and ...

Conservation pioneer from Mono honoured by national conservation organization with King Charles III Coronation Medal

By Sam Odrowski Thousands of Canadians actively volunteer their time to conserve nature. Among those Canadians is Mono resident John Riley, who was one of ...

Headwaters celebrates completion of $18 million fundraising campaign

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

By Paula Brown A youth from Amaranth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the other to complete an ...

Developer eyes Orangeville for seniors’ housing

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development in Orangeville could provide almost 200 housing units for senior citizens. Angela Mariani is a development planner with ...

Developer revises Hansen area housing build, no timeline on road connection

By JAMES MATTHEWS The proponents of a housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Blind Line area brought additions to council. NG Citrus Ltd. owns land southwest ...

Orangeville to tighten clean yards standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s new Clean Yards Bylaw could enable faster compliance for common complaints and focus the Property Standards Bylaw on occupant safety and ...

Orangeville Legion to celebrate birth of Canada with annual celebration

The Orangeville Legion, Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233, is inviting the community to celebrate Canada Day. The Legion will be open to the public from 12 ...