New executive director named at Credit Valley Conservation Foundation

July 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation Foundation (CVCF), in collaboration with Credit Valley Conservation (CVC), announced Dayana Gomez as its new executive director of the CVCF.

With over 17 years of experience in the non-profit sector, Dayana brings knowledge in partnership development, strategic communications, board governance, and community engagement.

Her record of leadership and building strong, values-driven relationships make her ideally positioned for the new role, according to the CVCF.

“As a long-time resident of Mississauga and a passionate advocate for the protection of natural greenspaces, Dayana brings both professional depth and personal commitment to the role,” said Terri LeRoux, Interim CAO at Credit Valley Conservation. “We are excited to see her take the Foundation forward with renewed energy and vision.”

Dayana’s career has been dedicated to advancing causes with meaningful social and environmental impact. She brings a strong track record of forging partnerships that drive fundraising success, elevate organizational visibility, and engage community support.

“I’m honoured to join the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation and to help advance the mission of protecting and connecting people to the natural beauty of the Credit River Watershed,” said Gomez. “As someone who deeply values conservation, I’m inspired by the Foundation’s work and excited to help grow its reach and impact in support of Credit Valley Conservation’s important initiatives.”

Dayana’s appointment marks a new chapter of growth and innovation, according to the CVCF, as it continues working to build a healthy, resilient, and connected watershed for future generations.

“We are proud to welcome Dayana and support her in this new leadership role,” said Ed Arundell, Chair of the CVC Foundation Board.

The CVC looks after the Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville.

