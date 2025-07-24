New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore.

New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is celebrating its grand opening weekend Aug. 1 to 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at 234 Broadway.

Maudlin founder Chelsea Bullock notes that it is more than just a shop – Maudlin is a place where people can gather, connect, create and support Canadian-made art.

Maudlin offers sewing classes for adults of all skill and memory levels. Memory items are crafted from sentimental clothing, and there is a thoughtfully curated selection of eco-friendly, Canadian-made goods from small businesses across the country.

“Our goal is to create a warm, inviting space where people can connect, learn something new, and take home something meaningful,” said Bullock, Maudlin owner and instructor. “Whether you’re looking to try sewing for the first time, preserve memories with a custom item, or discover unique Canadian-made products, Maudlin is a place where everyone is welcome.”

In-store events will be taking place all weekend long at Maudlin to celebrate the grand opening.

“Visitors are invited to tour the new space, learn about upcoming classes, browse the retail section, and enjoy special opening weekend offers. All sewing machines and supplies are provided for classes — no experience or equipment required,” reads a statement from Maudlin on the grand opening.

“Maudlin is proud to champion Canadian small businesses and eco-friendly practices. From custom memory quilts to gifts you can feel good about – every item tells a story.”

