Headline News

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore.

New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is celebrating its grand opening weekend Aug. 1 to 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at 234 Broadway.

Maudlin founder Chelsea Bullock notes that it is more than just a shop – Maudlin is a place where people can gather, connect, create and support Canadian-made art.

Maudlin offers sewing classes for adults of all skill and memory levels. Memory items are crafted from sentimental clothing, and there is a thoughtfully curated selection of eco-friendly, Canadian-made goods from small businesses across the country.

“Our goal is to create a warm, inviting space where people can connect, learn something new, and take home something meaningful,” said Bullock, Maudlin owner and instructor. “Whether you’re looking to try sewing for the first time, preserve memories with a custom item, or discover unique Canadian-made products, Maudlin is a place where everyone is welcome.”

In-store events will be taking place all weekend long at Maudlin to celebrate the grand opening.

“Visitors are invited to tour the new space, learn about upcoming classes, browse the retail section, and enjoy special opening weekend offers. All sewing machines and supplies are provided for classes — no experience or equipment required,” reads a statement from Maudlin on the grand opening. 

“Maudlin is proud to champion Canadian small businesses and eco-friendly practices. From custom memory quilts to gifts you can feel good about – every item tells a story.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New community hub for sewing and creativity opens its doors in Orangeville

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Art lovers and sewers throughout the region now have an additional outlet to explore. New retail and creative space, Maudlin, is ...

Amanda Street residents hold block party in memory of beloved 91-year-old neighbour

By Sam Odrowski Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was ...

Orangeville Art Group featured in new exhibit celebrating 70th anniversary

By Paula Brown Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of a local not-for-profit arts ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

By Sam Odrowski A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year. Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted ...

Town consultant affirms Rotary Park is accessible

By JAMES MATTHEWS             Despite concerns from the town’s advisory committee, Orangeville’s redeveloped Rotary Park will be fully accessible. And such assurances were given by a ...

Accessibility advocates question consultation process around Rotary Parkn redevelopment

By JAMES MATTHEWS Rotary Park’s new beginning in Orangeville isn’t shaping up to be idyllic blue-sky swings and baseball games. Some people who lobby to ...

Local woman named weight-loss queen of Ontario after dropping 111 lbs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Weight loss can be daunting for many people. But what if all it took to achieve a significant weight reduction was little ...

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...