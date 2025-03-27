Never too old for hockey: Local seniors lace up at Alder Arena

By Brian Lockhart

It’s an all-Canadian sport played in arenas and on ponds across the country.

While many Canadians only play hockey in their youth and put the skates down once they become adults, some enjoy it so much they never give up on playing the game.

Several senior-level groups play hockey in Orangeville, and they have a blast getting out to the arena every week when the ice is ready for the season.

There is a group for ages 55 and over, a group for ages 65 and up, and one for players who are 70 and over.

Most of the players in senior shinny hockey have been playing all their lives. However, some only decided to give it a shot later in life and realized how much fun it is for exercise, meeting other players, and enjoying the sport.

Orangeville resident Ian Fairley is 78 years old, but he plays down a level at the 65 and over group.

“We took a team to New Brunswick five years ago to the Canadian Senior Championships, and we came in second in all of Canada,” Fairley said of the enthusiasm these players have for the sport. “We still have a few guys playing who were on that team.”

The game at the arena is considered to be a ‘shinny’ game, but they divide themselves up and easily have enough for two teams on the ice.

“I go out mostly for fun, and a little exercise,” Fairley explained. “There are around 20 regulars, (in the 65-plus group), but we have a list of around 35 or 40 names of guys who play. It all depends on who shows up. We play from 9:00 to 10:20. Pretty much all of them have played hockey at different levels in their lives. We’ve got a couple of guys that are really good and a couple of guys who are pretty new to it, but most of us have played all our lives. When we go out after the game, we reminisce about playing when we were five years old and the outdoor ponds and that kind of stuff.”

It is no contact hockey and the players all respect each other on the ice. It’s all for fun.

“We love it so much,” Fairley said. “We’re all retired now and no one wants to get hurt or lose an eye or teeth. Most of us wear masks when we play. It’s just a great group.”

Most of the players wear the same type of cage that is worn by minor hockey players and some junior leagues that protect a player’s face.

While hockey is the main focus of the day, Fairley admits that the group’s weekly after-game meet at Chuck’s Road House is also a lot of fun.

While playing senior hockey can be quite enjoyable, doctors advise that players get in shape before getting out on the ice. Going from a standing position to a sudden burst of speed on the ice can cause problems.

Once you feel ready, joining this group for a weekly game could provide some fun, good exercise, and great camaraderie.

