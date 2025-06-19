Commentary

Netanyahu’s wars

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Gwynne Dyer

Israel’s war with Iran is definitely the war that Prime Minister Binyamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu has wanted all along, but he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

In the past three months Israel has bombed Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and now Iran. It has an open-ended war involving tens of thousands of Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip, and a lower-intensity counter-insurgency war in the occupied West Bank that also soaks up lots of Israeli troops. And now it is also at war with Iran, a country of 90 million people.

This is less of a burden on the 7.5 million Jewish Israelis than it would seem, since geography decrees that the wars with Iran and Yemen do not require ground troops. (Neither country has a land border with Israel.) However, the air wars will hurt Israel’s population and damage its infrastructure, and its reservist soldiers are already exhausted by twenty months of war.

So is the civilian population of Israel, which is emotionally drained by the long-running drama of the hostages. It is also deeply divided by Netanyahu’s decision to use this moment of maximum Israeli power to try to wipe out every potential challenge to the country’s status as the Middle East’s dwarf superpower.

Netanyahu has declared that Iran is on the brink of getting nuclear weapons half a dozen times in the past twenty years, always in the hope that he could get the US military to do the heavy lifting in a war to ‘disarm’ it. And each time, after the US president of the day declined to do so, the Iranian ‘threat’ magically receded – only to be revived for the next president.

Bibi made some headway with Trump in his first term, convincing the latter that he should pull out of the treaty putting strict controls on Tehran’s nuclear activities that Barack Obama had signed with Iran in 2015. But it turned out that Trump wasn’t up for an actual war with Iran; he was just on a mission to destroy all the achievements of his predecessor.

Nobody could have been more pro-Israeli than Joe Biden, but he wouldn’t go to war with Iran for Netanyahu either. Initially the Israeli prime minister thought that he was making more headway with Trump 2.0, but Trump’s promises are as empty as his threats; by May he was negotiating with Iran for a thinly disguised return to the treaty he had cancelled in 2018.

At this point Netanyahu took the decision he had probably always promised himself never to make: he gave the order to attack Iran without a guarantee of full American support. He forgot that Trump, almost uniquely among post-1945 US presidents, has never committed the United States to a war overseas.

True to form, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that “The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight.” That may not be strictly true, in the sense that he certainly must have known Netanyahu’s plans, but it’s accurate in the sense that he did not approve of them. Indeed, Bibi was deliberately preempting a possible revival of the 2018 treaty.

Saving face always comes first with Trump, so he was soon trumpeting “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.” But he says that every time, to any country he disagrees with, and they are all still here. TACO.

The reality is that Netanyahu has broken his lifelong rule and attacked Iran without Washington’s full support because he cannot bear to miss this opportunity to attack his enemies when they are all far weaker than ever before. He cannot actually lose this war he has begun with Iran, but he may find it almost impossible to end in a satisfactory manner.

There are three problems for which he has no apparent solution. One is that he lacks the specialized bombs that would enable him to destroy the Iranian centrifuges, labs and enriched uranium that are buried deep inside mountainsides. Trump would have to give them to him.

The second is that Trump is extremely petty and vindictive when defied or ‘disrespected’. If he decides that he no longer wants to deal with Netanyahu, he holds such power over the country’s fate that a different prime minister would be found to replace him.

Finally, Iran has a ‘nuclear option’ that has nothing whatever to do with nuclear weapons. It can cut the world’s oil supply by 20% and cause a global recession simply by closing the Strait of Hormuz. And a recession is what Donald Trump fears above all else.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

By Sam Odrowski Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders! An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while ...

Unity in Diversity art exhibit at Museum of Dufferin showcases works of 18 artists

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While communities across the province celebrate Multicultural Month, the Museum of Dufferin is bringing diverse groups together with ...

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Ryan Fox survives four-hole playoff over Sam Burns to capture RBC Canadian Open in Caledon

By Jim Stewart Ryan Fox captured the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday afternoon in a four-hole playoff with Sam Burns. Both were tied at 18 ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...