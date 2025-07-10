General News

Nearly 450 charges laid by Dufferin OPP through Canada Day week campaign

July 10, 2025

It was a busy week for Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers.

The police service laid 442 charges against motorists from June 27 to July 6, with a focus on traffic enforcement for the “Big Four” offences – impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Several RIDE Spot Checks were also setup by Dufferin OPP officers throughout the week-long campaign.

“The statistics speak for themselves-some drivers are still not getting the message,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

The following charges were laid during the campaign:

  • Speeding – 247
  • Stunt/racing – 10
  • Distracted driving – 5
  • Impaired driving – 10
  • Failure to wear seatbelt – 49

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users who obey the laws and help keep our roads safe. We also extend our gratitude to our hardworking officers for their dedication and efforts last weekend in protecting our communities,” said Dufferin OPP.


