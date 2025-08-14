NDBL seniors battle it out in first round of playoffs

August 14, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Playoff action is underway across the region as the North Dufferin Baseball League wraps up the season with playoffs in the Senior Division and the championship series in the Junior Division.

The Senior Division of the NDBL has entered the first round of the 2025 playoffs for the Strother Cup championship.

The top eight teams in the regular season entered the playoffs on Aug. 5, with a best-of-five series format.

After the weekend, the series between the Owen Sound Baysox and the Midland Mariners is tied at one.

Midland won Game One by a score of 5-2. The Baysox came out on top in Game Two, winning 4-3.

The New Lowell Knights are up against the Creemore Padres in their first-round series.

After three games, New Lowell is leading the series.

Creemore won the first game 4-2. New Lowell responded with a 13-2 win in Game Two of the series.

The Knights took the lead after a 7-1 win in Game Three on their home diamond in New Lowell.

In the Ivy Rangers and Barrie Angels series, the teams have completed three games.

Ivy won 4-2 in Game One.

Game Two resulted in a 1-1 tie.

The Angels won Game Three, 7-0.

As a tie gives one point to each squad, both teams have three points. In the event of a tie game, the first team to get six points wins the series.

The Bolton Brewers and Lisle Astros’ first-round series has Bolton in the lead after three games.

Bolton won Game One, 15-5. Lisle won the second game, 4-1, to even things up.

Game Three got underway in Bolton on Aug. 11 and ended with an 11-1 win for the Brewers.

The Senior Division’s first round of playoffs will wrap up no later than Aug. 15.

Junior Division

The Creemore Padres will face the Innisfil Cardinals 1 team in the NBDL Junior Championship Final series this year.

Creemore is going to the final after eliminating the Orillia Royals in the second round of playoffs.

The Padres won that best-of-three series with a 15-9 win in Game Three on July 30.

The Cardinals 1 team eliminated the Cardinals 2 team in the second round, winning the two opening games to take the series.

The Junior Championship series is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Creemore.

If the series goes the full distance, which is unlikely, the championship team will claim the title no later than Aug. 20.

Readers Comments (0)