MP Seeback responds to former Mayor Sandy Brown

June 12, 2025

Dear Editor,

Former Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown should be ashamed of himself.

His recent social media post attacking my private member bill that became law in the last parliament was dishonest, inflammatory, and deeply disappointing.

Let’s set the record straight.

The legislation he’s misrepresenting is Bill C-242, now law. It extends the temporary Super Visa stay for parents and grandparents from two years to five. That’s it. It does not grant permanent residency. It does not offer access to CPP or OAS. It does not cost taxpayers a single dollar. In fact, it requires private health insurance and a full financial commitment from the host family. Time spent in Canada on a super visa does not count towards permanent residence.

This bill is about helping families stay connected. It gives hardworking, taxpaying Canadians the ability to spend more time with the parents and grandparents they love. That’s something most people support — unless, apparently, you’re Sandy Brown.

Instead of doing even five minutes of research, Sandy chose to accuse immigrant families of fraud and accuse me of trying to bankrupt the country. That’s not political debate. It’s paranoid nonsense. And it’s a disgrace coming from someone who once held public office.

I won’t apologize for fighting for families. And I won’t stay quiet while a former mayor uses misinformation to attack good people and good policy.

Sandy Brown owes this community an apology.

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon

