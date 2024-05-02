General News

MP Kyle Seeback slams Liberal decision to grant Russian Sanctions Waiver, says it harms allied efforts against Putin

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Canada intends to allow Russian-sourced titanium into Canada to be used by Airbus, according to unnamed government sources, who spoke with the Globe and Mail.

The decision to grant the sanctions exemption has been slammed by the Ukrainian Ambassador, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and defence experts.

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, who serves as the Shadow Minister of International Trade, issued the following statement in response to the decision.

“Justin Trudeau talks tough but has quietly dropped sanctions on one of Vladimir Putin’s lucrative mineral exports. Russia will now use the profits from these titanium sales to further fund its war against the people of Ukraine. This is yet another betrayal of the Ukrainian people by Justin Trudeau, just like when he sent Putin a gas turbine to help export Russian natural gas to Europe; or when he allowed Putin to purchase Canadian-made detonators to be used in Russian landmines that were then used against Ukraine,” said Seeback.

“Common sense Conservatives will continue to support Ukrainians as they defend their sovereignty from Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion and call out Justin Trudeau’s blatant hypocrisy when it comes to his phony support for Ukraine.”


Headline News

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks off at Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with intellectual ...

Scheduled check-in phone calls for older adults now available in several languages

By Sam Odrowski A program aimed at supporting adults 55 and older in Dufferin–Caledon just became more accessible.  The Telecheck program, which provides older adults with scheduled ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director, following announcement of Norah Kennedy’s retirement

By Paula Brown  Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced in a press release on April 26, that ...

Ten Rock Capital Mortgage clients share $25,000 after winning cash prize draw

By Joshua Drakes Rock Capital Mortgage, in collaboration with MCAN Financial, distributed funds to clients during their annual cash prize draw event held recently. Clients ...

Orangeville Wolves special needs hockey team competes in Boston tournament

Team helps players build confidence and skills out on the ice By Sam Odrowski While it can be difficult to find a sports program that accommodates individuals with special ...

Celebrate Opening Day of Orangeville Farmers Market on May 4 with family-friendly fun

By Sam Odrowski Enjoy fresh air, fresh food, and free family fun this Saturday when the Orangeville Farmers’ Market opens for its 33rd outdoor season. ...

Delayed development in Veteran’s Way area vexes residents’ group

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A development in the Hansen Boulevard–Veteran’s Way area has been going on much longer than expected.  Some residents ...

Orangeville council weighs Broadway housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council is trying to balance the town’s need for housing and its desire to protect a tree ...