Monthly Message: Summer is the perfect time to build independence in kids and teens

As schools wind down for the summer, families often shift their focus to rest, relaxation and maybe a couple of beach days. But summer break is also an ideal time to teach something just as important as academics: independence.

While grades and study habits matter, they’re only one piece of the puzzle. The next chapter in life, whether it is high school, post-secondary, or the workforce, requires a whole new set of skills.

From budgeting to basic hygiene, laundry to meals, these life skills are best learned through real-life practice, and there is no better time to start than summer, when the pace is slower and there is room to experiment.

In this month’s article, we are providing you with a parent-friendly guide to age-appropriate skills you can focus on with your child or teen over the next couple of months.

Ages 4-8

This age is all about introducing routines and giving kids the chance to take ownership of small, structured tasks.

Focus Areas:

● Brushing teeth and hair independently

● Getting dressed and choosing weather-appropriate clothing

● Sorting laundry into lights and darks

● Packing a simple lunch or snack

● Tidying toys and shared spaces

● Learning emergency contacts and how to dial 911

Strategies

● Create a visual routine chart for mornings and evenings

● Let them help prepare a “family picnic” with easy snacks

● Assign one “independent task” per day and celebrate effort

Ages 8-15

At this stage, kids are typically ready for more responsibility and real-world learning. It is about guided trial and error, with lots of support, of course!

Focus Areas:

● Doing their own laundry (washing, drying, folding)

● Making simple meals and using kitchen tools safely

● Managing a small allowance or bank account

● Booking their own appointments (e.g. haircut, dentist)

● Basic home skills (resetting a breaker, using a first aid kit)

Strategies:

● Run a Mock Budget Challenge with $100 of “pretend” money

● Assign one “Teen Dinner Night” each week

● Teach them to read labels for laundry and food storage

● Set up a hygiene kit that they manage on their own

● Start building an emergency contact binder together

Ages 15-plus

Now this is where teens are ready for the big stuff! For teens who are entering high school or preparing for post-secondary life, summer is a great time to shift from supported learning to more independence.

Focus Areas:

● Creating and sticking to a personal hygiene schedule

● Managing real money, budgeting, and using banking apps

● Preparing balanced meals and grocery lists

● Handling basic home maintenance tasks (plunging a toilet, fire safety)

● Learning who to call in different emergencies (landlord, campus security, doctor)

Strategies:

● Let them plan and cook two to three meals a week with a set budget

● Use budgeting apps together and review spending habits

● Do a “Basic Fix-It Day” to practice household skills

● Encourage them to call and book their own appointments

● Practice “What would you do if…” safety scenarios

To keep things manageable, we recommend using a gradual release approach:

● I do, you watch (Model it)

● We do together (Practice side-by-side)

● You do, I help (Give guidance)

● You do, I check in (Offer feedback)

● You do, I step back (Celebrate independence)

Supporting your child in building these skills reduces stress for both of you! Whether post-summer plans include new schools, college dorms, first jobs, or first apartments, you want to make sure your child feels ready to leap into new and exciting chapters with confidence!

