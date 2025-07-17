Monthly Message: Keeping Our Pets Safe: Pet‑Friendly Businesses in Dufferin County

July 17, 2025

This summer has been one of the warmest I can remember here in Dufferin County. With long stretches of sunshine and soaring temperatures, our community has been buzzing with activity, and I’ve noticed something heartwarming along the way.

Many local residents are speaking up and taking action to protect our furr-iends in this heat. From sharing safety tips online to spreading awareness about the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles, it’s clear that Dufferin cares deeply about its animals.

As you and your pets get out and enjoy the season, did you know that our Dufferin Board of Trade Business Directory features a growing list of pet‑friendly businesses? Whether it’s a café with a patio that welcomes dogs, a shop with water bowls and treats ready at the door, or services that go the extra mile for pets, these businesses are helping make our region a more welcoming place for every member of the family — four‑legged ones included.

Before you head out on your next adventure, take a moment to browse our directory at dufferinbot.ca and discover where you and your pets can feel at home. Let’s continue to support the businesses that make Dufferin such a special, inclusive community — and let’s keep looking out for our pets during these hot summer days.

Stay cool, stay safe, and enjoy all that our beautiful county has to offer this July!

