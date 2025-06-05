Monthly Message: Help feed our community with purpose packed events through June

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

June is finally here — and with it comes warm weather, the end of the school year, and a jam-packed calendar of events centred around fun, fitness, and feeding our neighbours.

At the Orangeville Food Bank and across our Dufferin County community, we’re buzzing with excitement about the many amazing initiatives taking place this month. Whether you’re lacing up your runners, swinging a golf club, or simply filling a red bag with pantry staples, there’s a way for everyone to get involved in supporting local families experiencing food insecurity. So, let’s dive into what’s happening in our backyard this June — and how you can help!

Run (or walk) for a cause with the Compass Run for Food

The Compass Run For Food will be held on Saturday, June 14, starting at the Compass Community Church, 246289 Hockley Road Mono.

Lace-up those running shoes and hit the trails at Island Lake with us at the Compass Run for Food! This fantastic community event supports multiple food banks across Dufferin County, including the Orangeville Food Bank and the new Dufferin Food Share-Grand Valley.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a casual walker, there’s a route for you — choose between a 5-kilometre or 10.5-kilometre walk/run. Prefer cheering from the sidelines? You can also support the cause by donating to a team. Every step taken and dollar raised helps provide nourishing meals for families who need it most.

To register or donate, head over to compassrun.com — and don’t forget to bring your best energy and biggest smile!

Purolator Tackle Hunger: Red Bag Campaign

The Purolator Tackle Hunger program is rolling into Waldemar and Grand Valley this June — and it’s bringing bold red bags and big community spirit!

Here’s how it works: on June 8, volunteers will be dropping off empty red donation bags at homes throughout Waldemar and Grand Valley. Then, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 15, volunteers will return to collect the filled bags full of shelf-stable food items.

These donations will directly support the shelves of the Dufferin Food-Share – Grand Valley.

Live outside town limits or need extra bags? No problem! Pick up red bags at the Grand Valley and District Library. If you miss the pick-up window on the 15th, you can still drop off your filled bags at the library or Clover Farms on Main Street. It’s an easy, effective way to give back — one bag at a time.

AllPro Roofing Golf Tournament – 7th Annual Edition

Golfers, grab your clubs! The AllPro Roofing Golf Tournament is back for its 7th annual tee-off at Hockley Valey Resort in support of the Orangeville Food Bank on Friday, June 20.

This event combines fun on the fairways with the powerful impact of community giving.

Hosted by our generous friends at AllPro Roofing, this tournament is the perfect excuse to take the day off work, enjoy some sunshine, and help fill our food bank shelves. There are still a few spots left to register a foursome or sponsor the event—but act fast!

Email brier@allproroofinginc.ca to secure your place in this unforgettable day of sport and support.

Cereal Dominos: The most delicious chain reaction

Throughout June, schools across Orangeville will be taking part in our Cereal Dominos Challenge. Students are encouraged to bring in boxes of cereal, which are then lined up in creative domino-style designs throughout school hallways or gymnasiums. With one big push, the dominos fall—and the cereal boxes are collected for the Orangeville Food Bank.

It’s fun, it’s educational, and it fills our shelves with a much-needed item just as we head into the lean summer months. When school food programs like Breakfast Clubs pause for summer break, cereal becomes a vital resource for families. So, let’s cheer on our local students as they combine creativity and compassion for a great cause!

Neighbours Community Market: Pick your price

Fresh, local (when possible), and affordable produce? Yes, please! The Neighbours Community Market is back for summer, with multiple outdoor market locations across Dufferin County:

Tuesdays: Westminster United Church, Orangeville | 3 to 7 p.m.

Westminster United Church, Orangeville | 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays: Jack Downing Park, Shelburne | 3 to 6 p.m.

Jack Downing Park, Shelburne | 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays: Grand Valley Public Library | 2 to 6 p.m.

This pay-what-you-can market is open to everyone and aims to make healthy, nutritious food accessible for all. Come browse, pick what you need, and pay what you can afford — it’s that simple. With fresh fruits, vegetables, and friendly faces, it’s a beautiful way to connect with the community and nourish your household.

No matter how you choose to engage this June — whether it’s running, donating, golfing, or grocery shopping — you’re helping to ensure that no table goes empty in Dufferin County. On behalf of the Orangeville Food Bank and our growing family at the Dufferin Food Share-Grand Valley, thank you for stepping up, speaking out, and standing together.

Let’s make June not only a month of sunshine — but a season of sharing.

This article was submitted by Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, the Orangeville Food Bank’s donor engagement and outreach manager.

