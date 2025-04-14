Mono’s Purple Hill residents continue to wait for high-speed internet

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono residents still await the installation of high-speed internet service.

David Boyce, a resident of the municipality, asked council during its April 8 meeting if the town is any closer to having the service.

“Rogers did support us and we supported their grant applications,” Mayor John Creelman said. “And they were just that: grant applications.”

High-speed internet has been installed at the northeast corner of Mono, but it’s on the Adjala-Tosorontio side of the road, he said.

“And people across the road wonder why they can’t tap into it,” Creelman said. “It all has to do with the terms of the grants and the conditions that the (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) and the federal government and the provincial government set. It’s not our installation. It’s not our project.”

He said the town helps the best it can to expedite the grant and permit processes as it continues to work toward facilitating the service for the municipality.

Ultimately, he said, council is willing to work with any provider who can provide high-speed internet service to Mono residents.

Boyce, who lives in the Purple Hill area of town, said there are only about 100 homes there and a contractor indicated a willingness to provide them with high-speed internet.

Creelman said any contractor would need to get a license to use the town’s road allowance.

“Anyone can do that, as far as I know,” Creelman.

Mike Dunmore, the town’s CAO, said Wightman, a local contractor, has reached out to the municipality. They received a road access agreement in April 2022.

“Any internet provider can approach the town to have access for internet provision and we do not turn anybody away,” Dunmore said. “We’re working with Rogers to expedite their installations.”

He said the town doesn’t have a say in where internet is installed, but he is surprised there isn’t already high-speed service in the Purple Hill area.

The town is working to hammer out an agreement with a provider called Vianet, he said. It’s hoped a wireless internet antenna can be installed on the municipal water tower.

Rogers had previously committed to servicing the whole of Mono, but there have been delays, Dunmore said.

“I will follow up with Rogers,” Creelman said. “I’m expecting an update from them shortly as to the progress they’re making in their own project.”

He suggested Rogers may be focusing on the more rural areas first. The areas that don’t even have cable television hookups.

“Like many Mono residents, I’ve been very frustrated,” the mayor said. “I’m not seeing the rollout heading in the direction of (his) property anytime soon, causing me to investigate a technology called Nokia. It’s called a Nokia box.”

A Nokia Streaming Box supports high-definition television service and can support high-speed internet through Wi-Fi or LAN cable. Creelman said he’s experienced a dramatic increase in service at his residence.

“It is worthy of investigation,” he said.

“It’s just frustrating for us because right across the road on Buena Vista, Wightman came in and did all the streets,” Boyce said. “We’re 30 feet away from having it and need to push to get it in to where we are.”

