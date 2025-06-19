Mono silences American circus noise exemption request

June 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Not everybody loves the circus.

At least, not everybody has an ear for the anticipated noise a circus may create.

The municipal noise bylaw permits a person or corporation to apply for an exemption to any of the bylaw’s provisions. So All American Entertainment Productions LLC has requested such an exemption for its circus show.

Each Great Benjamins Circus show will be about 90 minutes long and speakers emitting a volume of up to 80 decibels will be used during shows as part of its public address (PA) system.

According to a report to Mono Town Council, that sound level is equal to a noisy restaurant. Ninety decibels is thought to be equal to a lawn mower.

“At The Great Benjamin’s Circus, we believe in the transformative power of entertainment to bring people together and create lasting memories,” the request reads. “We are seeking to bring the community in Orangeville an amazing weekend, full of magic and incredible acts of international quality.

“We are an ambassador of multiculturalism and have great appreciation for performance art. (Ninety minutes) of energy, beauty, and excitement.”

The applicant wants the waiver to cover shows on June 20 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., June 21 at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. A PA system will be used until 9 p.m. on each of those days.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said noise heard a kilometre away from the OAS Event Centre, where the circus would be held, is equivalent to about 20 decibels.

“Which is less than a whisper,” he said. “When I look at that circle, how many houses are within that one kilometre circle, there’s not a lot and, for the record, that one kilometre circle does not hit Blue Heron Drive.”

So the people on Blue Heron Drive would hear less than a whisper, he said.

At 250 metres, the sound would be less than what a refrigerator would make, he said.

“In between a whisper and a refrigerator, yes,” said Mike Dunmore, the town’s CAO.

“So for the public that are listening, that’s what we’re talking about,” Nix said.

Mono resident Val Hoge communicated her objection to the circus being granted an exemption to the municipal noise bylaw. It was one of five such objections received before Mono Council met on June 10.

Hoge pointed out that there are three events planned for June at the Orangeville Agricultural Society Event Centre in Mono. The RAM Rodeo took place earlier in the month and the circus and the Headwaters Medieval Faire will close out June.

“All of these events generate loud amplified noise, set-up noise, crowd noise, and extensive traffic,” she said in an email to council. “Then add on the construction starting on the 5th Sideroad adding more congestion and noise.”

She said performers may camp overnight at the fairgrounds and create additional noise well into the evening and early morning.

“I am also struggling (with) how the circus, and other events held here, fits into the agriculture vision of the OAS Event Center,” Hoge said.

She and other nearby residents are left with just one June weekend to “enjoy the serene, beautiful nature in my backyard,” she said. “The whole reason I moved here was the peace and quiet of the area as well as the birds and the wildlife. I find the noise generated offensive and unacceptable.”

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said while people enjoy a circus, the waiver application was received late. Applications should be received within 90 days.

“This one is within 32 days so I’m not quite sure why, and this is a question to staff, why we’re considering it,” he said.

Coun. Elaine Capes asked if Great Benjamins Circus was the same event held at the Event Centre last year that generated complaints.

Municipal staff confirmed it was indeed the same outfit that drew complaints last year.

Capes asked about the number of Mono residents who attended the Great Benjamins Circus last year and how many plan to trek out to it this month.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone within earshot who would know the answer to that,” Mayor John Creelman said. “And I think it’s beside the point in terms of do we grant a noise exemption or not? I have strong feelings about the notion that it’s only a whisper that you hear.”

Sound is dependent upon wind direction, humidity, and how sound carries over water. Mayor Creelman said the circus event is described as a “typical amplification.” But other events have had typical amplification and have aggravated residents within earshot.

“I want to clarify,” Capes said. “This is an American company, American circus, American performers. What is the Canadian content?”

The United States helmed by President Donald Trump has started a trade war of tariffs with many countries, Canada included. Many municipalities and some corporations have supported retaliation by trying to source Canadian products and resources.

“What is the Canadian content and what percent are Canadians who are putting this circus on?” Capes asked.

A representative of Great Benjamins Circus and All American Entertainment Productions who attended the June 10 council meeting said they have been venturing north for about six years.

“We don’t have just American people working there,” he said. “We have people from other countries as well. As now, we don’t have any Canadian performers but we do support the Canadian economy.”

Regarding the 90-day application timeline, Dunmore said the town clerk was able to process the waiver request and a 14-day notification process timeline was met.

In the end, council voted against the noise bylaw exemption.

“This pertains only to the request that we grant an exemption from the noise bylaw,” Creelman said. “So the noise bylaw as it currently exists is still enforced and enforceable.”

Readers Comments (0)