Mono resident takes aim at proposed firearm bylaw update

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Most hunters and firearm owners take safety seriously.

Mono resident Emerson Pendleton believes that the importance of safety, security, and well-being are covered in the classes necessary for an individual to obtain a hunting license.

In a December 2024 report to council, Les Halucha, the town’s treasurer, said a proposed Discharge of Firearms Bylaw will not replace provincial or federal laws. However, it will maximize well-being and address safety concerns predominantly in settlement areas and smaller rural lots.

“The bylaw is a balanced and thoughtful instrument that respects the rights of firearm owners while prioritizing the safety, wellbeing, and security of our broader community, all the while reflecting a commitment to a framework tailored to the unique dynamics of our municipality,” he said in his report.

The issue of municipal firearms regulations was broached by a resident during Question Period when town council met on April 22.

“Municipalities can make practical, relevant decisions based on perception,” Pendleton said. “But general subjectivity can be unreasonable with reality. Let’s be objective. Let’s base things on data, on real things rather than emotions.”

Municipal bylaw enforcement officers received three formal complaints in the past two years regarding the discharge of firearms. Two were from suburban residents regarding gunshots at an adjacent rural property. One was from a rural resident about hunting.

Enforcement officials typically field about four inquiries each year that do not lead to the submission of a formal complaint. They typically involve rural property owners and are a mix of noise or hunting complaints. Public safety concerns are directed to the OPP and hunting concerns are the purview of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Pendleton asked what motivated council to initiate the bylaw process. Residents have been surveyed about the issue, but the resident said he had doubts that gun users were adequately polled.

He said the municipal survey asked individuals about a topic about which they know little, given they’re not immediate firearm stakeholders.

“I think the motivation for this came from a number of residents who had concerns about (the) discharge of firearms on small lots, what we in the old days would have called strip lots,” Mayor John Creelman said. “In close proximity to their homes and the places where their children play.”

That’s distinctly different than a firearm discharged on a property of 100 acres, he said.

“And we’ve had over the years a number of individuals come forward and say that there should be different rules depending on the geography of properties,” Creelman said.

That’s what prompted council’s “consultative” process about the issue. Creelman said town staff and council will be very mindful of survey results and that some respondents will be people who have never discharged a firearm.

Indeed, Creelman offered assurances in previous meetings that meaningful consultation will be afforded “the highest priority in terms of getting public input back.”

The proposed bylaw excludes normal farm practices and the protection of livestock. It excludes a bona fide gun club or firing range, blank ammunition used during ceremonial and theatrical events, and the use of paintball and low-velocity air guns as defined by legislation.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said he’s received a couple of phone calls about the issue. The proposed bylaw demands a property lot size of about two acres to accommodate firearms use. One of the calls to Nix was by a resident who lives on a smaller lot with grandchildren who enjoy target practice there, he said.

“So he was quite worried,” Nix said.

The caller has neighbours, Nix said. And those neighbours don’t have a problem with the caller’s grandchildren doing target practice.

“Then there’s no issue because our bylaws are complaint-driven,” Nix said.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said he lives on a 100-acre farm and he has a firearm on site. He’s had to use his rifle at times to manage animals, he said.

The town periodically revisits bylaws on the books to ensure their relevance, he said. And that’s also one of the motivations behind the proposed bylaw.

Coun. Melinda Davie said getting feedback from the community is paramount. The proposed bylaw has been on council’s to-do list for quite a while, she said.

“The idea that our bylaws only come into act when a neighbour complains is all very well until you get a new neighbour or until you have a rallying of the neighbours,” Davie said.

“This is not an attempt to regulate or ban hunting,” Creelman said.

Readers Comments (0)