Mono man faces several charges after colliding with vehicles between Orangeville and Mulmur

October 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

A driver is facing several charges after allegedly striking vehicles from Broadway in Orangeville to Primrose in Mulmur.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently issued a press release, noting that a Mono resident has been charged with multiple Criminal Code driving offences related to the incident, which occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 1).

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving out of control and striking vehicles, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The officers acted quickly and located the heavily damaged vehicle in question at the intersection of Highway 10 and 89 in Mono.

Officers successfully blocked the vehicle from proceeding further, preventing additional damage and ensuring the safety of community members.

Brian Halbert, 46, from Mono, has been charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon (two counts)

• Dangerous Operation

• Failure to Stop After Accident (two counts)

• Flight from Peace Officer

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com. Anyone who leaves a tip will not be asked to identify themselves or testify in court.

