Mono issues permits for fibre optic installation

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Crews hired by Rogers to install fibre optic communications in Mono have been making progress.

Rogers’ subcontractor, FusionTech Telecommunications, has applied for 30 separate Mono road allowance permits. Mayor John Creelman said that reflects their “build-out plan” for the near future.

Dufferin County has also issued 15 similar permits to accommodate the expansion of the fibre optic system along county roads.

Creelman said municipal staff maintains regular contact with FusionTech.

“Reminding them of the commitment they’ve made to the Town of Mono to provide fibre optic service to every resident and business,” Creelman said.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow asked how many residences are typically affected by work allowed by each permit.

Matt Doner, the town’s public works and roads superintendent, said that would depend on the piece of road that’s being worked on.

“It usually entails several kilometres of road, intersections, so it could be ranging from five to 50 residences, depending on where it is located,” Doner said. “Each permit is broken up in individual drawings.”

“So you can’t really tell us if it covers 30 residences, 60 residences, a couple of hundred?” Manktelow asked.

Doner reiterated that the range could be between five to 50 residences.

“Right now they’re working down on First Line,” Doner said. “That’s Fieldstone, Island Lake subdivisions. They’re up on Hockley Road … you know how spaced out some of those homes are.”

Work has been finished along a stretch of Second Line and work is progressing between 5 Sideroad and Highway 9, he said.

“Those houses are very spread out,” Doner said. “If they’re in the rural areas, they’re going to have less homes connected.”

They’re ultimately going to be connected to main hubs along Hockley Road.

“Just because you have one permit complete, doesn’t mean that those people are all online,” Doner said.

“A permit doesn’t necessarily cover a specific geographic distance?” Manktelow said.

“It does,” Doner said.

“And what is the distance?” Manktelow said.

“It varies,” Doner said. “It depends on the drawings.”

Doner said you can have a kilometre of road on one section and an intersecting road may have a kilometre or less.

“It’s all broken up,” Doner said.

He said the maps are online and Public Works staff updates those work maps with each utility road occupancy permit that is issued to FusionTech.

Creelman said Rogers was on the verge of activating service for about 200 Mono residences a number of months ago.

“Whether they have or not, I can’t address that,” Creelman said. “But they certainly are making a lot more progress now than they were this time last year.”

Readers Comments (0)