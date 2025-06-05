Headline News

Mono issues permits for fibre optic installation

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Crews hired by Rogers to install fibre optic communications in Mono have been making progress.

Rogers’ subcontractor, FusionTech Telecommunications, has applied for 30 separate Mono road allowance permits. Mayor John Creelman said that reflects their “build-out plan” for the near future.

Dufferin County has also issued 15 similar permits to accommodate the expansion of the fibre optic system along county roads.

Creelman said municipal staff maintains regular contact with FusionTech.

“Reminding them of the commitment they’ve made to the Town of Mono to provide fibre optic service to every resident and business,” Creelman said.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow asked how many residences are typically affected by work allowed by each permit.

Matt Doner, the town’s public works and roads superintendent, said that would depend on the piece of road that’s being worked on.

“It usually entails several kilometres of road, intersections, so it could be ranging from five to 50 residences, depending on where it is located,” Doner said. “Each permit is broken up in individual drawings.”

“So you can’t really tell us if it covers 30 residences, 60 residences, a couple of hundred?” Manktelow asked.

Doner reiterated that the range could be between five to 50 residences.

“Right now they’re working down on First Line,” Doner said. “That’s Fieldstone, Island Lake subdivisions. They’re up on Hockley Road … you know how spaced out some of those homes are.”

Work has been finished along a stretch of Second Line and work is progressing between 5 Sideroad and Highway 9, he said.

“Those houses are very spread out,” Doner said. “If they’re in the rural areas, they’re going to have less homes connected.”

They’re ultimately going to be connected to main hubs along Hockley Road.

“Just because you have one permit complete, doesn’t mean that those people are all online,” Doner said.

“A permit doesn’t necessarily cover a specific geographic distance?” Manktelow said.

“It does,” Doner said.

“And what is the distance?” Manktelow said.

“It varies,” Doner said. “It depends on the drawings.”

Doner said you can have a kilometre of road on one section and an intersecting road may have a kilometre or less.

“It’s all broken up,” Doner said.

He said the maps are online and Public Works staff updates those work maps with each utility road occupancy permit that is issued to FusionTech.

Creelman said Rogers was on the verge of activating service for about 200 Mono residences a number of months ago.

“Whether they have or not, I can’t address that,” Creelman said. “But they certainly are making a lot more progress now than they were this time last year.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

Mono noise bylaw doesn’t get second reading, legislation to return at future council meeting

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono doesn’t need to reinvent noise regulation in the town. Rather, the rules around noise just need a little fine-tuning in line ...

Mono issues permits for fibre optic installation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Crews hired by Rogers to install fibre optic communications in Mono have been making progress. Rogers’ subcontractor, FusionTech Telecommunications, has applied for ...

Highway 50 makes CAA’s Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year

By Sam Odrowski A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads ...

Remembering the 1985 tornado that destroyed much of Grand Valley

By Brian Lockhart It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped across central Ontario. The severe weather incident happened on Friday, ...

Shots fired in two Mono home invasions, hours within each other, on same street

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

A day of unity and acceptance: Celebrate Your Awesome to return to Alexandra Park with annual Pride event

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...