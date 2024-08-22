Mono council waits for report on road condition

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Given the state of some Mono roads, one resident wonders if the town will subsidize the costs of repairs to taxpayers’ vehicles.

In a question to town council during its Aug. 20 meeting, Mono resident Anthony Hosein asked the Public Works department for information about costs associated with the partial paving of thoroughfares compared to the cost of covering a complete road.

He asked if the town might help residents cover the costs of repairs to their vehicles incurred by the municipality’s rough gravel roads.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said council is close to receiving a report from municipal staff about the conditions of the town’s inventory of roads and what can be done to improve or maintain them.

“This question he’s asked many time before,” Nix said. “I think we should wait until we get the engineers’ report on all of our roads in terms of their conditions, their traffic volumes, and whether or not they deserve to be asphalt-covered.”

Matt Doner, the town’s public works director and roads superintendent, agreed with Nix’s assessment.

“You hit it on the head,” Doner said.

