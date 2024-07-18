Mono asks residents to pressure provincial government on highway safety

July 18, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Some Campbell Road residents in Mono worry the Highway 10 intersection to get home is an accident waiting to happen.

In a question to council when it met July 16, resident Sonia Cabral said there’s a need for a third lane turning left onto Campbell Road from Highway 10. At the very least, motorists need a flashing light at that location, she said.

“It has become so dangerous to turn into the street,” she wrote in her question to council. “Trucks and cars are driving way past the speed limit then noticing, last minute, someone is trying to turn.”

Mayor John Creelman said he’s spoken with a couple of people who live on Campbell Road.

“And it is a very, very dangerous turn,” he said. “Seriously dangerous and it has been on our list for MTO to address for many years and we make as much progress on that as we do with putting lights at Camilla or fixing the lane that disappears magically to the west of First Line on Highway 9.”

He said council will keep putting pressure on the Ministry of Transportation about issues such as Cabral’s concerns and the need for an advanced green light at the Hockley Road-Highway 10 intersection.

Council discussed earlier in the meeting the latest response from the province regarding highway safety concerns that have been repeatedly broached by Creelman for a number of years.

He said Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria hasn’t addressed any of Creelman’s concerns.

“It is the worst sort of form letter that comes from government when they really don’t want to tackle your problems,” he said of Sarkaria’s letter that took 160 days to be drafted.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said the fact that MTO hasn’t responded to most of council’s concerns doesn’t mean the town should stop contacting the province.

He encouraged Campbell Road residents to also reach out to the decision-makers at Queen’s Park regarding their safety concerns.

“Try and put as much pressure as possible and let them know,” Manktelow said. “If it keeps coming up, they’re more likely to respond to it.

“I think we just have to keep knocking at their door. I know John (Creelman) has been doing this very well for a long time and is very frustrated by the lack of response. But I think that’s not a reason for stopping.”

Creelman reminded residents who may write the ministry to copy their correspondence to Sylvia Jones, the MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, as she may be able to lobby on their behalf.

“Request a reaction from the MPP,” he said.

Cabral’s wasn’t the only traffic safety concern brought to council.

Marina Cignini said the Highway 9-Mono Adjala Townline intersection needs an eastbound turning lane. She said there’s been two motor vehicle accidents there in the last month.

“We have signed petitions and written to council numerous times,” she said. “I challenge members of council to take a drive over and attempt a left turn off of Highway 9, especially during peak hours.”

Manktelow said he’s aware there’s been a number “of major accidents there.” In fact, he tries to avoid making that turn and opts instead to go to Airport Road and cross Highway 5.

“It’s such a big risk,” he said.

Eventually, he said, pressuring the MTO will yield results.

