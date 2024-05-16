MoD to mark Museum Month and International Museum Day with celebration

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Take a trip back in time and learn how Dufferin County’s local museum is preserving history for the community.

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is inviting the community to join them in celebrating Museum Month and International Museum Day (May 18).

Started in 1977, International Museum Day is an annual event organized by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Museum Month, which coincides with International Museum Month, is a program of the Ontario Museum Association that is celebrated by more than 700 provincial museums, galleries and heritage sites.

The aim of International Museum Day and Museum Month is to give local museums the opportunity to engage with the public and highlight the important role the institutions serve the community.

This year the theme for Museum Month is ‘Museums for Education and Research.’

“Museums play an integral role in learning and innovation as well as knowledge keeping and sharing,” said Jasmine Proteau, Museum Services Manager for the MoD. “We welcome Dufferin County residents and visitors to explore the MoD this May – discover our galleries, take part in our programs and events, and immerse yourself in the stories of Dufferin’s history and culture.”

The Museum of Dufferin will be opening its doors to visitors for free on May 18 in celebration of International Museum Day. Visitors will be able to take part in a scavenger hunt and other activities throughout the galleries.

The local museum will also be giving visitors a behind-the-scenes tour of its storage rooms with staff, which are typically not accessible to the public. Through this tour, visitors will learn how the museum keeps artifacts and archival documents safe, how they chose which items go on display, and some of the specific items the museum has in its archives.

The Museum of Dufferin, which is located at 936029 Airport Road in Mulmur, collects and preserves the stories of the people, places and culture of Dufferin County – both past and present.

The museum features three galleries with permanent and rotating exhibitions and art shows as well as four historic buildings. The MoD is home to the largest public collection of W. J. Hughes Corn Flower Glass in the world with over 2,200 pieces.

The MoD is also home to the Dufferin County Archives, where residents are able to research facts about the people, places and culture related to Dufferin County including the Local War Veteran Database with information on 6,236 local veterans.

Visitors can keep up to date on upcoming events and activities at the Museum of Dufferin by visiting their website, at www.dufferinmuseum.com or following their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

