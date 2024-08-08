Miracle Treat Day returns to Orangeville Dairy Queen today

August 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Today (Aug. 8) is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, where proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold support children’s hospital foundations.

The Dairy Queen in Orangeville, located at 540 Riddell Rd., is participating, along with Dairy Queens across the country. The fundraiser helps children receive care in one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across Canada.

Proceeds from the Orangeville location will support SickKids Hospital in Toronto.

Canadian children’s hospitals had more than 3.2 million visits last year.

“Every kid deserves a childhood. Thanks to the generous support of DQ Canada over the past 40 years, we’ve made significant strides in advancing children’s healthcare in Canada,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations, the not-for-profit organization running Children’s Miracle Network in Canada.

“The funds raised on Miracle Treat Day allow local children’s hospitals to directly impact the lives of kids. Your support has helped to reduce wait times, implement life-saving treatments and invest in advanced medical equipment that accelerates recoveries. Together, we’re making a real difference, so kids can spend more time just being kids.”

Dairy Queen has raised over $52 million for the Children’s Miracle Network since 1984 through Miracle Treat Day, which has run for 22 years, and other year-round fundraisers. Donated funds support innovations in treatment and care, medical research, child-centred healing spaces and more.

Funds donated to the Children’s Miracle Network also have tangible effects on the health of children like Harper, a seven-year-old who received a heart transplant and was named Dairy Queen Canada’s 2024 champion child.

“Harper was diagnosed in-utero with a heart defect. Two months after she was born, she experienced SVT, a condition causing an unusually fast heartbeat (260 beats per minute). She was rushed to McMaster Children’s hospital, and later transferred to SickKids to undergo heart surgery,” said Dairy Queen Canada in a press release.

“Her first surgery was successful, however complications during her recovery period led to Harper going into cardiac arrest. Another operation was needed, with Harper spending the following six weeks in the Critical Care Unit. After further setbacks and a severe decline in health, she was placed on the heart transplant list. The severity of her condition required another operation, so Harper could receive a Berlin Heart – an artificially functioning heart meant to stabilize her while she waited on the transplant list.

“She was admitted into long-term care. Eight months later, her family would receive the news that she would receive a new heart. The transplant was a success, and Harper is now a thriving seven-year-old who loves to play soccer and watch movies with her family.”

The Orangeville Dairy Queen will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, and any Blizzard Treat purchased during its hours of operation will support SickKids Hospital.

Readers Comments (0)