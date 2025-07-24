General News

Melancthon Against Quarries launches letter-writing campaign opposing Strada Aggregate

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Melancthon Against Quarries (MAQ) is preparing to take the next steps in opposing the construction of a below-the-water-table quarry in north Dufferin County. 

The grassroots organization announced in a newsletter on July 16 that they will be launching a letter-writing campaign in opposition to Strada Aggregate’s application. 

“Letters of objection are huge because Strada must address with you the issues you raise and must attempt to resolve your issues to your satisfaction,” Melancthon Against Quarries wrote in the newsletter.  “Any unresolved issues identified in your letter of objection will influence the Ministry’s decisions and will form part of what it ultimately sends to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing.”

The announcement of the letter-writing campaign comes as a response to Strada Aggregates’ notification to the Township of Melancthon on July 11 that they have submitted an application to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) for a quarry operation within its existing 360-acre sand and gravel pit. 

Strada Aggregate initially brought forward a presentation to Melancthon Council in October of 2021, which noted their intention to submit an application for a proposed quarry. The Strada Aggregate quarry was proposed to be constructed in an existing gravel pit, located in the area of 4th Line and County Rd. 17 in Melancthon, and designed to extract 2 million tonnes of aggregate while extending below the water table. 

Following the submission of the application, Strada Aggregate’s next steps will include giving a “public notice” to the general public, residents, the Township of Melancthon and other government bodies.

During the “public notice” period, which spans 60 days, local residents and members of the public will have the opportunity to provide comments on the application to the Ministry. 

At the time of print, Strada Aggregate has yet to provide an official “public notice” of the quarry application. 

In preparation for the official “public notice” period, MAQ is advising residents and members of the public to begin drafting their letters and comments for the Ministry. 

“Your letter should set out simply and concisely your objections to the first blast quarry in Dufferin County,” advised MAQ. “Your letter can be brief and should contain a simple statement about who you are and why you oppose the quarry.”  

To help residents submit their letters of concern, MAQ is creating a web-based system, which will allow residents to compose and send their letter of objection directly to the Ministry through the MAQ’s website. 

“When we know, we will provide you with the names and addresses you will need to send your letter.  If you use our website to compose your letter, the names and addresses will be pre-filled by the app.” 

For more information about the Melancthon Against Quarries initiatives and how to get involved, contact the group by email at info@juststopit.ca. Regular updates can be received by signing up for their newsletter at www.juststopit.ca. 


