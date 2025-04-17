Mayor shuts down repeated question from resident on Hansen Blvd.

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Some interactions beg the question as to when enough is enough.

Particularly when much of the same line of questioning about the same issue is repeatedly broached at town council meetings.

Orangeville resident Nick Garisto approached the public microphone when council met on April 14. He is one of a handful of residents who can be described as regular Question Period participants during council meetings.

In previous months Garisto has asked about the status of a residential subdivision development known as the Edgewood Valley Phase 2B Plan southwest of the Blind Line and Hansen Boulevard intersection, immediately to the west of the Meyer Drive and Mason Street residential area.

The development proposes 51 single detached dwelling lots, 17 on-street townhouses, and a low-density residential block of about 50 condominium townhouses.

It will have open space conservation lands associated with the Lower Monora Creek South tributary. The development will include a stormwater management pond block at the northwest corner of Hansen Boulevard and Blind Line.

The lands changed hands in July 2022. Its new owner is NG Citrus Ltd.

The town covered the installation of a bridge in the subdivision lands but isn’t in a position to complete the construction of a road to link the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way corridor.

And that’s been a contentious issue for many residents, Garisto included, since work ceased at the site.

Some Orangeville residents feel the delayed housing development compromises the response times of emergency services. There’s fear about safety and area residents feel a completed road that connects the development would hasten first responders’ emergency response times to the area. It would eliminate the concrete barrier disconnecting a Veteran’s Way subdivision to College Avenue, resulting in easier access.

Garisto has often said during council meetings that residents in that area continue to telephone him to express those fears about ambulance and fire response times being hampered by the development’s road remaining closed.

He’s recently urged council to construct the road to better serve residents and then send the bills to the developer. Municipal staff have said one of the reasons that can’t be done is because services like water and sewer have to be installed before a neighbourhood road can be built. To do that, you need to know how many residences will be serviced.

At the April 14 meeting, Garisto again assumed the familiar station before council to participate in public Question Period. He said he questioned council during the March 24 meeting and didn’t receive an answer regarding the Hansen Boulevard extension.

“I have a major concern because many people are calling me,” Garisto said.

He said the neighbourhood was one of the planks in his election platform in a previous unsuccessful municipal campaign.

“It’s my duty as a citizen to follow through and ask this question,” he said.

“Mr. Garisto, you’ve asked the question several times,” Mayor Lisa Post said. “As per our procedural bylaw, you’re not permitted to ask the same question to council within that timeframe.”

Section 7.6 of the town’s procedure rules governs delegates. Subsection 7.6.2.6 states: “No person shall speak to a repeat topic that they had previously spoken to during either a delegation or open forum in the previous three months.”

“So at this time I won’t be answering your question,” Post said. “I’ve answered it for you before in the last 90 days. You can go back and watch some of those recordings or look at what I’m quoted to say in The Citizen. Those remain accurate.”

In the meantime, she said, Garisto could provide the mayor’s office number to any Orangeville resident who approaches him with a concern.

“If you’d like to submit a letter of correspondence or send me an email, I’d be happy to answer you,” Post said. “But in an open forum, we have a procedural bylaw as to how council meetings are run and you asking this question again is going against out procedural bylaw.”

“Madam Mayor, I don’t agree with you,” Garisto said.

“You don’t need to agree with me, Mr. Garisto,” Post said.

“You are the mayor–,” Garisto said.

“We have a procedural bylaw that governs how our council meetings are done,” Post said.

Garisto’s microphone had been silenced by that point in the meeting, but he continued with his line of questioning.

“Mr. Garisto, I’ve answered your question and that’s why this is part of our procedural bylaw,” Post said. “Thank you for coming tonight.”

Garisto didn’t back down.

“Mr. Garisto, we’re done with you tonight,” the mayor said. “Have a seat, please.”

Garisto continued addressing the mayor by way of a silenced microphone.

“Mr. Garisto–,” Post said.

Garisto persisted.

“Mr. Garisto, thank you,” Post said.

Garisto returned to his chair in the gallery of Orangeville Council Chambers.

