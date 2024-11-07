General News

Masking policy reinstated at Headwaters Hospital

November 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is taking action against respiratory viruses this flu season by re-introducing masking requirements.

The local hospital announced in a press release on Wednesday (Nov. 6) that it’s now requiring masking in all clinical patient-facing areas, including the Emergency Department, nursing stations, waiting rooms, and patient rooms.

“Headwaters is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff as we enter another respiratory season. Wearing a mask in patient-facing areas is an effective way to stop the spread of infection,” says Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of Headwaters Health Care Centre.  

Throughout the rest of the hospital, the guidelines will continue to be mask-friendly environments and optional.

Masks will not be mandatory in areas that are non-clinical and non-patient facing, such as hallways, the cafeteria and the Joan and Paul Waetcher Welcome Centre.

Mandatory masking will result in no changes to the Headwaters visitor policy, although those experiencing symptoms are asked to stay home to prevent the spread of illness.

The hospital said they will continue to monitor the respiratory season developments and will adjust their safety practice based on the best available evidence and guidance.

To learn more information, visit the Headwaters Health Care Centre website.


