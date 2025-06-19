Letters to the Editor

Mark Carney Must Present a Budget

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

During the election, Mark Carney said that a plan beats no plan. A budget is a plan, and Canadians need a plan now more than ever. Instead, he’s saddling Canadians with more debt, more bureaucracy, and more inflation.

Last week, Mark Carney introduced half-a-trillion dollars of spending with no budget. It’s the first time outside of COVID that has occurred in decades. His proposal would increase government spending by 8 per cent with much of this spending going towards bureaucra   cy, consultants, and contractors. This makes Mark Carney even more expensive than Justin Trudeau. Under Carney, consultant spending will skyrocket 37 per cent, costing Canadians $26 billion a year.

Mark Carney’s spending bill will drive up inflation and interest rates above and beyond what they would otherwise be. He’s doing this at a time when Canada is witnessing a record increase in the number of people who are unable to pay their bills.

Conservatives urged Mark Carney and his Liberal government to introduce a budget before the House of Commons rises for the summer, outlining how he will pay for all this spending. He promised that he had a plan ready to go during the campaign and he now refuses to introduce one, making it a year since Canadians received a clear look at the government’s finances.

Canadians cannot afford an even more expensive Liberal government. It’s time for Mark Carney to present a plan to lower government spending and the cost of living for Canadians.

Kyle Seeback

MP for Dufferin-Caledon


