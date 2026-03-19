Making Orangeville a space for all: nominations open for Accessibility Champion Awards

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Creating an accessible community is a goal achieved by having people and organizations who actively work to find innovative and existing ways to make spaces more inclusive. The Town of Orangeville is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Accessibility Champion Awards, celebrating those who show a passion for accessibility in Orangeville.

“The people and organizations who go above and beyond in our community work hard to remove barriers. This is one way we can show them our gratitude,” said Councillor Rick Stevens, chair of the Access Orangeville committee. “Highlighting their work can hopefully help inspire more people to join the pursuit of an Orangeville that is welcoming and inclusive for all.”

The awards highlight champions in three categories: individual/volunteer, commercial business and community group/organization.

Nominations can be submitted from now until April 10 at 4:30 p.m. To be considered, the nominee must be one of the following:

a resident of Orangeville

a business/business owner in Orangeville

a community organization or group serving Orangeville

Selected recipients will be honoured during National Accessibility Week (May 31 to June 6).

To learn more or submit a nomination visit orangeville.ca/AccessOrangeville.

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