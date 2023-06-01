General News

Lord Dufferin IODE raises roughly $6,500 through geranium sale

June 1, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Lord Dufferin IODE‘s 28th Annual Geranium Sale saw great success, with the not-for-profit women’s group selling 3,500 plants, generating roughly $6,500. 

Lord Dufferin IODE members took geranium orders for all of May, leading up to pick-up day, held at the 10 and 10 Garden Centre in Mono on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27.

Lord Dufferin IODE president Jessica Cerveny said the group was delighted with the community support they received.

“Our loyal customers are the superstars every year,” she said. 

“This year was fantastic because we had a few new [IODE] members, and it was their first time experiencing our exciting geranium fundraiser.”

The funds raised through the geranium sale are used to support various charities in the community, such as Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Orangeville Public Library, Family Transition Place and the Orangeville Food Bank.

Cerveny said the Lord Dufferin IODE are very happy to have 10 and 10 Garden Centre as the venue for their plant sale pick-ups again this year.

“We always want to thank 10 & 10 garden centre for their continued support in our annual event. They always have supported us and it is a pleasure,” she said. “[We’re] looking forward to working with them again next year.”

Looking ahead, the Lord Dufferin IODE plans to hold more fundraisers so they can do more charitable work in the community.

“Now that the pandemic is over, we are planning a few more events throughout the year a possible fashion show on the horizon as well as getting back to doing our child ID clinics with the Ontario Provincial Police,” said Cerveny.

She told the Citizen that Lord Dufferin IODE is always looking for new members. Anyone interested is encouraged to reach out to lorddufferiniode@gmail.com.



         


