Looking back at 2024: A Year in Review

December 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Seeback

The year is quickly coming to an end and what a year it was locally and nationally. There were many community highlights that made me extremely proud as your Member of Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon. However, it was also a difficult year for many members of our community and Canadians across the country who continue to struggle with the affordability crisis.

Sadly, millions of Canadians continued to go hungry in 2024. Feed Ontario’s recently released report cited that in Ontario alone, food banks had to handle 7.7 million visits from over one million residents. Food bank usage has risen in Ontario for eight consecutive years, including here in Dufferin-Caledon. The Orangeville Food Bank experienced a sharp increase, seeing a 19 per cent rise in usage over the last year, which was already the highest in its history.

Throughout 2024, I heard from many of you telling me the dream of homeownership is out of reach. The carbon tax continues to compound the struggles of Canadians. Many of you also contacted me saying that you’re feeling less safe in our community. I, along with all Conservatives, have been working hard to ensure the Trudeau government hears these struggles. We’ve also been presenting a positive plan to Canadians that will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime. We have common sense solutions that will restore hope and opportunity to Canadians.

Some of the best highlights of 2024 for me involved our community coming together to support and celebrate each other, which Dufferin-Caledon does best. I was honoured to be a part of the Grand Opening of Reese’s Rink on February 17, 2024. This new outdoor rink at the Caledon East Community Complex was named after Reese Meyer, a very special young local hockey player for the Caledon Hawks, who tragically, lost his battle with cancer in 2020. I was incredibly touched that his family invited me to participate in the special opening ceremony of the outdoor rink named in his honour. This lasting tribute to Reese gives everyone in our community the opportunity for coming out together to enjoy skating and hockey, just as he did.

On July 1st, I saw thousands of you at Caledon Canada Day. I served many of you pancakes while celebrating our great country. Another huge highlight for me was my third annual Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon (HNDC) on August 14, 2024. It was a massive success thanks to the incredible support of our community. This year, we raised $150,000! The money will go towards purchasing an MRI machine for our local hospital. In just three short years, HNDC has now raised over $350,000 for this cause.

Most recently, another special highlight of 2024 for me was the Orangeville Santa Claus Parade on November 16, 2024. I love this annual event, which draws thousands and thousands from within and outside the community. For me, it’s the official kickoff of the Christmas season. Not only do I enjoy entering a float in the parade, but it’s fantastic to witness the tremendous Christmas spirit it creates bringing us together as a community.

It’s been a challenging year, but I remain optimistic about 2025 because I see the resilience and strength of our community and Canadians every day when we pull together during tough times. I’m also looking forward to the promise of a new government next year that will put Canadians first, restoring hope and opportunity for everyone.

