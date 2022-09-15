Longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passes at 96

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Fifteen countries, home to roughly 150 million people lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Ruling for 70 years as the longest reigning monarch in British history, and only ruler to reach 96 years of age, she’s become the most familiar face of royalty for most people alive today.

Deb Perrie, co-owner of British Pub, Thistle and Rose (171 Broadway), was born in Manchester, England, living there for the first 16 years of her life, and commented on the sadness of the queen’s passing.

“For most people all we’ve ever known is the queen because 70 years, that’s a long time,” said Perrie. “She did a good reign. It’s the end of something we’ll never see again in our lifetime and when you’ve lived with the monarchy the way it’s been your whole entire life, there’s a deep sadness about it.”

Perrie’s mother is still living in England and said “for most people over there it will be life changing.”

The change from God Save the Queen to God Save the King for the national anthem is going to take some getting used to, she added.

Commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Town of Orangeville has lowered the flags at all Town buildings and parks to half-mast, and they will remain that way until sunset on the Monday (Sept. 9), the day of the queen’s funeral.

“On behalf of Town Council and all the residents of Orangeville, I offer condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” said Mayor Sandy Brown. “Her death marks the end of an era. Queen Elizabeth reigned over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for over 70 years with incredible grace and dignity – through some of the most remarkable times in human history. She will be fondly remembered by all Canadians. The Town of Orangeville will be lowering its flags in tribute to her legacy and service throughout the world.”

Orangeville council held a minute of silence during their Monday (Sept. 12) meeting to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

A guestbook and memorial has been set up at Town Hall for members of the public to offer their condolences. The guest book will be available during Town Hall’s regular hours of operation.

Same as Orangeville, flags at all of the Town of Mono’s municipal facilities will be flying at half-mast to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II until Sept. 9.

All Dufferin County buildings have their flags lowered to half-mast as well and Dufferin’s Warden Wade Mills shared his sorrow in a statement shortly after the queen died on Sept. 8.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of our monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. County Council and the residents of Dufferin County join people across the country and world in mourning the loss of the Queen of Canada and commemorating her remarkable life. We extend our deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II was the official head of state for Canada, responsible for appointing the country’s governor general. Her rule passes on to Charles, who immediately became king upon her passing.

King Charles III is 70 years old and was formally proclaimed king on Sept. 10.

The cause of death for Queen Elizabeth II is not publicly known but experts said she met the criteria for having geriatric syndrome and frailty, which could have played a role in her passing.

The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 233 in Orangeville is holding a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Alexandra Park to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

That ceremony will be available via live stream from the Town of Orangeville’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.

All are welcome to attend.

