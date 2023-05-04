General News

Local youth walks to raise money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation

May 4, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was an incident in his own home that inspired Rajvir Khanuja to raise money for local hospitals to support health care and health care workers in the province.

“One night I was sleeping and woke up to sirens,” Rajvir explained. “My Grandpa was being taken to the hospital by paramedics – that shook my heart. We kept checking on him every day. When he came back to us in fine health, I thought about giving back to health care workers since they were working hard, especially during the time with COVID.”

The incident happened at the start of the pandemic, and Rajvir and his family couldn’t visit the hospital, but the staff at the hospital called them every day to provide an update.

Rajvir, a Grade 10 student at King’s College School, decided he could start a walk and get sponsors to raise money for the cause. He and his family have already walked and raised funds for Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus and Brampton Civic Hospital.

On Feb. 20, they took a 10 km walk through Orangeville to raise funds for the Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Rajvir has dedicated every long weekend and Remembrance Day to a walk. He calls the walk the 100 Kms Walk Club.

“Anybody can be involved, even from home, you can do the 10 km walk on a treadmill or just on the sidewalk around your home,” Rajvir said.

The Hospital Foundation uses the funds for the highest priority needs. For this walk, Rajvir raised $1,006.

Giving back to the community is a family tradition. Rajvir’s father, Dr. Raj Khanuja, has a dental practice in Orangeville, and every year donates free dental services for one day for people who can’t afford to visit a dentist. He provides the same free dental services at the other clinics he owns.

“It’s a chance to get some fresh air and spend time with the family,” Dr. Raj explained of the walk. “It’s a good thing, and there are seven more weekends to go. It’s all been worthwhile. It makes you feel good that you have done something that has made a difference to someone else. He did it out of the goodness of his own heart. It’s a great way to spend a weekend.”

You can learn more about upcoming walks and register by visiting online at www.100kmsclub.com.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Lord Dufferin IODE 28th Annual Geranium Sale returning to 10 and 10 Garden Centre

By Sam Odrowski Dust off your garden gloves and get your spade ready, the Lord Dufferin IODE’s 28th Annual Geranium Sale is back, and volunteers ...

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival to feature 75 live acts over 

By Sam Odrowski Excitement is building for the return of Dufferin County’s largest annual event. The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is returning June 2 ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre announces five-year plan for clinical services and programs as population grows

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has released its new five-year plan for clinical services and programs to meet ...

Town, county reminds residents to prepare for emergencies

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville and Dufferin County officials want residents to know the importance of being prepared for an emergency. Emergency ...

Local hospital to receive $1.8 million for after-hours doctor work

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will receive more than $1.8 million in funding from the provincial government. Dufferin-Caledon ...

Family Transition Place raising awareness for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) is working to educate the community on sexual violence as they raise awareness in ...