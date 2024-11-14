Local writer releases book to help readers improve productivity, time management

By Paula Brown

Dufferin County residents who find themselves struggling to manage their workload and are looking for advice on how to get back on track are now in luck.

Martina Rowley, a local virtual business manager, will be releasing her debut self-help book, titled “Supercharged Productivity: Overworked. Overwhelmed. Over It” at the end of November.

“The book is an overview of the best known and most effective techniques to improve time management and prioritizing a workload so that we can improve time management and improve productivity,” explained Rowley. “The offshoot of that is really that it’s meant to help people who are just overwhelmed by their workload, reduce stress and improve the work life balance that people want to get.”

Rowley began broaching the idea of publishing a self-help book on productivity after hearing many comments from clients about feeling overwhelmed by their workload and struggling to balance life and work.

“I just kept hearing from my clients or people who were reaching out to me that they were stressed or have too much to do and don’t know where to start,” said Rowley. “I was sensing that there was a desire, as well as a need, for some sort of time management so that they were the most productive and focused.”

Raised in Germany, Rowley studied to be an office clerk in the early years of her career and went on to spend two decades as an administrative and executive assistant for C-suite executives. In 2012, she started her own business running a co-working space, where she provided in-house business and administrative support. After closing her brick-and-mortar space, she went on to launch her business virtually, working as an assistant, business manager and project manager.

Speaking with the Free Press, Rowley noted the timeliness of the book’s release as many employees and employers face a change in work style, from in-office, hybrid and remote.

“With the status being in flux at the moment, you now have a more fractured workforce. There’s a lot more that, in simple terms, can go wrong or that can really affect people’s health,” said Rowley.

Throughout the book, Rowley looks to provide readers with tips and techniques on how to best prioritize work, manage scheduling and optimize the flow of work. She also addresses the biology and psychology behind staying focused.

“It’s really a collection of proven strategies for time management and productivity in one book,” said Rowley. “Rather than having to go out and find all these different resources, learn about the different techniques, and why some of them work here, they’re all in one place.”

“Supercharged Productivity: Overworked. Overwhelmed. Over It” will be available for purchase online through Amazon, or can be purchased in person at Booklore in Orangeville.

