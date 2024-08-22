General News

Local police seize $500k in stolen property, $500k in illegal drugs after executing warrants

August 22, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Brampton man connected to multiple criminal investigations.

Members of the Dufferin and Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with frontline officers, executed two search warrants at an address in Orangeville on Aug. 15.

As a result, $500,000 worth of stolen property and $500,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by police.

Kuldeep Singh OTAL, a 43-year-old from Brampton, has been charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – (eight counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Altering/Destroying a vehicle identification number

As a result of the investigation the following was recovered:

  • 15 bricks of cocaine totalling 16,500 grams
  • 560 grams of methamphetamine
  • 6×53″ trailers
  • Two tractor trailers
  • Money counter
  • Vacuum sealer

The accused individual was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges. 

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.


