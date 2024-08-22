Local police seize $500k in stolen property, $500k in illegal drugs after executing warrants

August 22, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Sam Odrowski
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Brampton man connected to multiple criminal investigations.
Members of the Dufferin and Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with frontline officers, executed two search warrants at an address in Orangeville on Aug. 15.
As a result, $500,000 worth of stolen property and $500,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by police.
Kuldeep Singh OTAL, a 43-year-old from Brampton, has been charged with:
As a result of the investigation the following was recovered:
The accused individual was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges.
None of the listed charges have been proven in court.