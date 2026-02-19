General News

Local nonprofits across the region unite to celebrate Nonprofit Appreciation Week

February 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Nonprofit Appreciation Week is underway, and more than 100 not-for-profit organizations in Guelph, Wellington, Waterloo and Dufferin County are coming together to celebrate.

Running from Feb. 15 to 21, the week highlights the important work of nonprofits in the region while raising awareness of their role in promoting community wellbeing, connection and resilience.

“Charities and nonprofits are at the very heart of our community. And the staff who power up the programs and services do it because they intrinsically care about people and believe in building strengths. This week gives all of us the opportunity to say, ‘Thank you. We see you and appreciate all that you do.’ Their impact on our community is second-to-none,” said Michele Fisher, executive director of Dufferin Community Foundation.

The local activation of Nonprofit Appreciation Week was sparked by conversations between Glenna Banda, executive director of United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin, and Kris Cummings, owner and principal consultant at Do/able Consulting. United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin was the inaugural partner and helped shape the idea of creating a shared, visible way to recognize nonprofit teams while also helping the public better understand nonprofit impact.

From that initial idea, the initiative grew into a collaborative effort supported by United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin, Lind Design, Guelph Community Foundation, Dufferin Community Foundation, and the Dufferin Board of Trade.

“At the Dufferin Board of Trade, we work closely with businesses across our region and see firsthand how interconnected our nonprofit and business communities truly are,” said Diana Morris, executive director of the Dufferin Board of Trade. “Nonprofit organizations strengthen our local economy, support workforce wellbeing, and help build the vibrant, resilient communities that businesses rely on. We are proud to participate in Nonprofit Appreciation Week and to recognize the individuals and teams whose work makes such a meaningful difference every day.”

Additional promotion and outreach support in Waterloo Region is being provided by the Children and Youth Planning Table of Waterloo Region, United Way Waterloo Region, Volunteer Waterloo Region, and Waterloo Region Community Foundation.

“Participating nonprofits have received activation kits that include posters, thank-you cards, and stickers designed to recognize staff teams and share why nonprofit work matters,” reads the United Way’s press release.

“Over the week posters will be displayed at more than 150 nonprofit organizations and community spaces across the region, creating a shared visual presence during the week and 10,000 stickers and 10,000 thank you cards will be distributed to recognize those who work in the nonprofit sector.”

Throughout Nonprofit Appreciation Week, nonprofits will also be sharing reflections on “what they wish others understood about their work,” along with moments they are proud of from the past year.

“Across our region, nonprofits are doing deeply important work that helps people feel supported, connected, and cared for,” said Glenna Banda, executive director of United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin.

“Nonprofit Appreciation Week is about recognizing the people behind that work and ensuring the broader community understands just how vital the nonprofit sector is to our collective wellbeing. We offer an enormous thank you to all of our fellow non-profit employees for continuing to show up and for the work you do to make even one person’s life a little bit better every day.”

Nonprofit Appreciation Week is formally recognized by the Government of Ontario through Bill 9, the Non-Profit Sector Appreciation Week Act (2021). The legislation acknowledges the contributions of nonprofit workers and organizations across the province and was championed by the Bhayana Family Foundation, Ontario Nonprofit Network, and United Way Greater Toronto. With more than 1 in 10 Canadians working in the nonprofit sector (Imagine Canada), this week provides an opportunity for communities to recognize nonprofit workers and deepen public understanding of the sector’s importance.

Community members are encouraged to look for the posters, follow along during the week, and engage with the stories being shared to help amplify appreciation for nonprofit organizations and the people behind the work.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

County approves $52.7 million budget with nearly 4 per cent levy increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County officials believe this year’s budget will stay the course toward its objectives even as it puts fiscal responsibility at the ...

Trenton man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing of two people in Orangeville

A 31-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested for attempted murder, among other violent charges, following an incident in Orangeville late last week. Dufferin ...

Orangeville tightens pedestrian safety near downtown high school

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council recently adopted measures to improve intersection safety. And Councillor Joe Andrews said a three-way stop, included among those measures in ...

Businesses cash in on Orangeville façade program grants

By JAMES MATTHEWS A report to Orangeville council shows that community improvement grants need an increase in dollars to keep up with higher construction costs. ...

OPP staff changes alters Mono police service agreement

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono’s OPP service agreement will be altered starting in March, and the change won’t mean extra costs. Mono pays for policing above ...

Community raises $60,000 in one week to support grieving family

By Joshua Drakes A fundraising campaign launched through GoFundMe is drawing strong community support for the children of a local mother whose family is now ...

Upper Grand District School Board updates expectations of students on no-bus days

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter No-bus days, typically caused by inclement weather, will no longer be considered days off, and students are expected ...

Theatre Orangeville’s newest production, Common Ground, is a fun blast from the past

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic 80s ...

Local advocate takes Orangeville council to task over accessibility issues

By JAMES MATTHEWS The top of a new year is a good time to take stock and to re-evaluate the previous year’s tasks and how ...

New noise rules hinder Mono community groups: Orangeville Agriculture Society

By JAMES MATTHEWS There’s concern that the new stricter noise bylaw in Mono will negatively impact many community groups. Council, during its Feb. 10 meeting, ...