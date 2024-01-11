Headline News

Local hospital gets $500,000 donation for Smart Headwaters campaign

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A local family-owned business, e. Hofmann Plastics Inc., has pledged $500,000 in support of Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Smart Headwaters campaign.

With this gift, the Foundation said it’s proud to announce it has raised $14 million to date and is well on its way to achieving our $18 million goal for Smart Headwaters.  

These funds are being used to purchase a new MRI machine and other vital medical technology to enhance diagnostic capabilities, while elevating patient care.

“We’re a family-owned company, so we truly understand the importance of community and supporting one another. It’s our honor to be able to provide our community such great support through the Smart Headwaters campaign. We recognize the necessity of diagnostic imaging and are thrilled to make such testing more accessible for the residents of Dufferin-Caledon and surrounding areas,” said the Kalia family (Paul, Sameer, and Vikram), owners of e. Hofmann Plastics Inc.

The $500,000 donation will help to enhance the level of health care service that can be provided locally, and Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO, K.C. Carruthers noted his gratitude for the boost in funding.

“Hospital care depends on contributions and commitments from every corner of our community. We are so thrilled to see such a major investment in health care from a local Orangeville business. The Kalia family truly recognize the importance of ensuring exceptional care, close to home. Thank you, Paul, Sameer & Vikram Kalia, for your kind support of our community and our hospital,” said Carruthers.


