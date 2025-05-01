Local hockey player approved for induction into 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A lot of Canadians play hockey and some enjoy it as a recreational sport well into adulthood.

Then there are some that have a lifelong passion for the sport.

Local player Mark Bates is now in his 80s and still puts on his skates and picks up his stick to play in the 80+ senior league in Orangeville.

Mark has been nominated for induction into the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame in 2026. He was nominated by the Town of Orangeville and several of his teammates.

His induction is dependent on him playing the sport this coming year and he has every intention of staying on the ice.

Most of the shinny hockey groups in the 55+, 65+, and 70+ divisions in Orangeville wear Golden Aces sweaters. Mark’s team for the induction will be called the Orangeville Golden Aces.

Mark was instrumental in bringing senior shinny hockey to the community.

“It was around 13 years ago that I convinced the Town that there was a need for senior shinny hockey,” Mark explained. “I started the 55+ group with four players and one goalie and later on, started the 65+ group. Both age groups now play three days a week in the season.”

As senior hockey continued, more older players heard about it and were enthusiastic about joining and getting out on the ice to play the sport they love.

“A year ago, the town agreed to provide some ice time twice a week for 70+,” Mark explained. “This, as with the other groups, has had a slow start but provides ice time for older players that still love the game and some players who do not have the skills for the younger divisions. This season, we had three ladies come out with the 70+ group. I am very grateful to the town and the folks in the Orangeville Recreation Department who have supported old-timer Shinny and put together such a great program for us.”

Town of Orangeville manager, recreation and events, Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, submitted a letter of nomination to the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Mark is a testament to aging and sport,” she said in her nomination letter. “As an avid player not only in his 70s but now as he enters his eighties, Mark is a positive role model for staying active and living an active, healthy lifestyle.”

Rod Brandvold, director of the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame, responded with a letter telling Mark his application for induction has been approved, dependent on Mark playing hockey this coming season.

The induction ceremony is planned to take place in Kitchener-Waterloo on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Readers Comments (0)