Local high schools begin sports training for the spring season

By Brian Lockhart

After a winter of indoor sports, high schools in the region are getting ready to move outside for the spring season.

Some sports will be played at a school’s home venue. Other sports that require special facilities will be played off-campus.

District 10

Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) will field a girl’s varsity rugby team this season.

Eight schools are entering teams in girls’ rugby competition in District 10.

The ODSS Bears will play their first game of the season against Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne on Tuesday, April 22.

They will have three home games this season with the first home game scheduled for Monday, April 28, against Erin District High School.

In girl’s soccer, there are seven high schools in the region entering a varsity team for this year’s competition.

The Bears will play their first two games at the University of Guelph. They have their first home game scheduled for Thursday, May 1, at the ODSS soccer pitch.

Track and field will be a combined District 4 and 10 competition.

An opening meet will take place on April 17, at the University of Guelph.

A second meet will get underway on May 6, at the University of Guelph, with a second day of competition planned at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph on May 13.

Top competitors will go on to the regional CWOSSA meet in Cambridge.

Because of the volume of track and field competitors in many events, there will be an OFSAA West regional competition in London with top competitors then going on the OFSAA on June 5-7.

District 4

The Westside Secondary School Thunder have a team entered in girls’ District 4 varsity soccer.

The Thunder will play their first two games at the University of Guelph. They will host their first home game on the field at Westside on May 7.

Five schools in the region have entered teams for the District 4 competition.

The Thunder will be up against teams from Emmanuel Christian High School, Erin District High School, Norwell District High School and Wellington Heights Secondary School.

Westside will also be entering athletes in track and field competition this season with meets held at the University of Guelph and St. James Catholic High School in Guelph.

