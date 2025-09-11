Local food bank stretches resources to meet the community’s needs

September 11, 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The federal and provincial governments need to invest more in the social safety net.

And you need not look further for evidence of that than the local food bank.

Heather Hayes, Orangeville Food Bank’s executive director, laid bare to council when it met Aug. 8, the stark picture of increasing need in the community.

The food bank saw a 13 per cent increase in users last year, which is a little less than Hayes expected. But there has been a 15 per cent increase in food distribution this year over last year, she said.

Meanwhile, donations are 22 per cent less this year, she said.

“More food goes out the front door than is actually coming in the back door,” Hayes said.

The food bank has spent 23 per cent more money on perishable goods this year and 77 per cent more on non-perishable foods. The budget for perishable supplies is $325,000.

“That’s a lot of money to raise in the community,” she said.

None of that coin comes from the provincial or federal governments. That money comes from municipalities, Dufferin County, businesses, and individuals.

“One of the biggest disturbing numbers that we see is there’s a 60 per cent increase in the amount of people working (who use the food bank) as opposed to last year,” she said. “That’s a big jump. And a 124 per cent increase in the number of seniors accessing services.”

Seniors’ pensions are not keeping up with the cost of living, Hayes said.

There were almost 35,000 visits to food banks in Dufferin and Caledon last year. Of that group, about 26,000 of those visits were in Orangeville and Grand Valley.

There’s a 19 per cent food insecurity rate in Dufferin County.

One in four people provincewide is food insecure.

She said in colourful terms that the system remains as it always has been.

“It hasn’t changed,” she said. “It’s still as broken as it ever was. We still see people sitting across the desk from us who look exactly like you, who are your neighbours, who are your friends. And the system is letting them down.”

That’s a very important truism. The people who find themselves in a situation in which the food bank is necessary didn’t let themselves down, she said.

The social support system let them down.

“We need to change,” Hayes said. “We need to invest in a stronger social safety net, obviously. Affordable housing and a stronger workforce.”

Just 35 per cent of people who pay into the employment insurance purse can access it in Ontario.

“That’s ridiculous,” she said.

September is Hunger Awareness Month, and Hayes said she’s hoping for positive social change. If change is taking place toward the positive, it isn’t happening fast enough.

“Food Banks Canada is working towards a reduction of 50 per cent in food insecurity by [2030], which is a pretty substantial goal for us,” Hayes said. “We’re hoping that advocacy will get us to a better place in the future.”

Councillor Joe Andrews, the town’s affordable housing task force chairperson, said the crowd at the food bank that serves Orangeville and Grand Valley do valuable work. He said some of the numbers Hayes complied are encouraging. But that’s tempered by the large numbers that are discouraging.

It’s good how the community gets behind the food bank, but it’s troublesome that there is such a high need for the food bank, said Andrews.

“From a societal perspective, we are being asked in so many different ways to give back and some people just can’t give any more,” he said.

Readers Comments (0)