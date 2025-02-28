General News

Local author reads her children’s book exploring Canadian Black history at MoD event

February 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents had the opportunity to learn about a commonly forgotten story in Canadian Black History from a local author, focused on highlighting the experiences of people of colour.

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD), hosted local author and educator Suzette Daley on Saturday (Feb. 22) for two reading sessions of her children’s book The Lucie and Thornton Blackburn Story.

The book follows the real-life story of Lucie and Thornton Blackburn, two freedom seekers who escaped enslavement in Kentucky and later founded Toronto’s first taxi company, The City. After their deaths, the duo left behind a legacy of entrepreneurship, community and anti-slavery activism, which led Thornton and Lucie to be designated as “persons of national historic significance” by the Government of Canada in 1999.

“It’s important for me to highlight their story, their journey, their resilience and perseverance and what they’ve done for Canada over the years. It’s also to highlight a story that has been undiscovered for many people,” said Daley.

Daley was first introduced to the Blackburn story through the books I’ve Got a Home in Glory Land by Karolyn Smardz Frost and Trailblazers by Tiyahna Ridley-Padmore. After reading both books, Daley began writing her own version of the true story, but this time with a focus on regaling it to children.

“As an educator I wanted the younger generation to have a nice snapshot of these two stories. I created my book to tell it without giving them too much information,” she explained.

Shelburne resident Janine Rose and her eight-year-old daughter Emma, were among the individuals who attended the reading sessions at the Museum of Dufferin.

“She comes home [from school] with so much information about different cultures, and I don’t feel like we had as much exposure,” said Rose, about attending the event. “It’s good to have more knowledge and understanding of the different aspects in the community.”

Marcia Ortiz and her friend Ann Maree Day also attended the reading and noted they’d never heard the story of Lucie and Thornton Blackburn.

“It really is an awesome to hear the story of these two people and what they built,” said Ortiz.

Speaking with the Free Press, Daley concluded that she hopes by sharing Lucie and Thornton’s story that younger generations understand resilience and perseverance.

“If a couple coming all the way from Kentucky with nothing can come to Canada and start a taxi company we now celebrate today, then anything is possible,” said Daley.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...

Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local ...

Amidst uncertain future for local Crime Stoppers branch, Dufferin County kicks in funds

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has pledged to provide $10,000 in financial assistance to Crime Stoppers of Simcoe–Dufferin–Muskoka, following a ...

Mono deputy mayor was in conflict in trail vote: integrity commissioner

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix has been found to have been in a conflict of interest when he participated in a council ...

Mono council will revisit vote on land for Bruce Trail

By JAMES MATTHEWS Even municipal councils are entitled to claim a mulligan and revisit their vote on an issue after they were rapped on the ...

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...