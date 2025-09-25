Local 23-year-old’s debut novel ‘Elephant On My Chest’ now available at Orangeville Library

September 25, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A book written by a local young adult is now available at the Orangeville Public Library.

Sabrina Moussa, 23, self-published her first book, “Elephant On My Chest,” in late 2023, but it was only recently added to the library’s catalogue of books for the community to enjoy.

It’s a romantic drama that is fictional but touches on real world issues like mental health and interpersonal issues among high school students.

Moussa said “Elephant On My Chest” is a metaphor for how anxiety or stress can feel like a heavy weight on one’s chest, as the book explores themes related to mental health.

The book starts out with a focus on Elena Herrera, a high school student, who struggles with anxiety and depression after her family experiences loss and grief.

“She almost has to grow up really quickly, and in that time, one of her childhood friends, [Kane Crawford],who is also captain of the hockey team of her school, notices, and they start to form a bond and connection,” said Moussa. “It brings her and the rest of their friend group together.”

At the same time, there’s a new boy at the high school, Liam, who develops feelings for Elena, and a love triangle ensues between her, Liam, and Kane.

The book is filled with plot twists, secrets coming to the surface, and individual struggles.

“It demonstrates that you don’t really know what someone is actually going through, because they can put on a fake image of themselves,” said Moussa.

The book is written from the perspective of multiple different characters, providing the reader with insight into their lives and the ability to relate to each of them.

Moussa began writing “Elephant On My Chest” when she was 17, and has always had a passion for literature.

As a child, Moussa had a big imagination and loved telling fictional stories, before she could even write.

Once able, she began putting her stories down on paper, enjoying the creative aspect of writing.

“I always wrote little short stories and I just always had that drive to one day to write a novel, a fictional novel, and become an author,” said Moussa.

“As I got older, I had my own personal experiences of grief, anxiety, depression and relationships, and I didn’t know how to deal with those sorts of emotions. I felt very alone at that time. One day, I just journaled them, and then I took that journal and let it inspire me into making it more fictional and creative.”

Moussa said “Elephant On My Chest” is a great book for anyone going through a difficult time, who might feel isolated and that they aren’t being seen or heard.

“I feel like this book really touches upon a bunch of different topics… where I feel like a lot of people might be able to relate their own experiences to the book and feel seen that way, and understand that they are not the only one, and that it’s okay for them to feel their emotions,” Moussa said.

She said the book is a great read for ages 15 and up, but noted there is a trigger warning in the book as it deals with sexual assault and physical abuse.

Looking ahead, she is working on a sequel to the book as it ends on a cliff-hanger.

She’s about halfway through writing it and is looking forward to its release.

Locally, “Elephant on my Chest” is available at Booklore in Orangeville. It can also be purchased on Amazon.ca.

