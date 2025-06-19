Level 1 EV charges can combat climate change, save money

Dear Editor,



The Town of Orangeville could take a very meaningful step to addressing climate change while saving taxpayers money, by simply encouraging every multi-unit residential building to install a 120-volt electrical outlet at each overnight parking place.

This is the same type of outlet that Christmas lights are plugged into. Since most homes will have a 120-volt outlet in their garage or parking area, this would enable almost anyone to own an electric vehicle (EV) and charge it overnight with a Level 1 charger at the cheapest off-peak rates.

An overnight charge with a Level 1 charger provides about 80 kilometres of EV range. This is a full charge for a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that runs on electricity and gasoline. A week of charging on off-peak hours provides over 500 kilometres of range on a Level 1 charger, enough for most fully electric cars. Combined with a periodic top up at a Level 2 or fast charger, overnight charging on a Level 1 charger would meet the needs of almost all EV owners.

Installing 120-volt outlets at each parking place would cost condominium boards far less than installing 240-volt Level 2 chargers. It would ensure that the condominium owners have access to the cheapest electricity by avoiding the need to have a third-party company install a Level 2 charger, and charge a premium for the electricity delivered.

When electric vehicles are charged with Level 1 chargers vs Level 2 chargers, the need for infrastructure upgrades at the building and for Orangeville Hydro are minimized. By delivering electricity for EVs off-peak, Orangeville Hydro could dramatically increase revenue and profits. Since the Town of Orangeville owns Orangeville Hydro, this could increase the dividend that the Town receives and save taxpayers money.

If every overnight parking spot in Orangeville had access to a 120-volt outlet, everyone would have the option to buy an EV or PHEV, they would save the most money once they did own one, the costs to condominium owners and Orangeville Hydro would be minimized, and the Town would receive bigger dividends from Orangeville Hydro. A simple step into the future that saves us all money.



Rob Strang

Orangeville

