Letter re: “Mono father laments children’s experience with racism” article in Aug. 1 Orangeville Citizen

August 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

I believe it is a matter of educating children about who we are. 

We are ALL one race, the human race. We really are all one colour…just that some people have more melanin than others: think about albino people who have no melanin. Then think about who are called ‘white’ people… they are not really WHITE, just off white by varying degrees. I have a son who is white but he tans so beautifully that he is often mistaken for another nationality.
I really feel for that dad… it is a shame that children learn to hate, they aren’t born that way.

Respectfully,

Marie Arnold

Shelburne, Ont.


