Latest Headwaters Arts show celebrates overcoming dark times

February 16, 2023

By Zachary Roman

The darkness of Winter can be a strain on many people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Headwaters Arts, a non-profit with the mission of promoting the development, appreciation, and enjoyment of all arts in the Hills of Headwaters Region, is now presenting its second members’ exhibit of the year: Dark Into Light.

“Many can’t wait for longer days and more sunshine,” writes Susan Powell, Headwaters Arts’ Board Chair of Communications. “Dark Into Light presents a stunning and visceral visual commentary (and/or experience) of overcoming darkness.”

There will be an opening reception for Dark Into Light on February 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Headwaters Arts gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. The exhibit will then be on display at the gallery until March 19.

There will be 40 carefully-selected pieces of art on display for the exhibit, in mediums such as oil, watercolour, acrylic, pastels, textiles, wax, alcohol ink, and mixed media.

Agnes Bellegris is one of the artists whose work will be on display for Dark Into Light. She said she cherishes the interplay between light and dark, and uses brushes, pallet knives and her fingers to create her art.

“With every layer of colour, I bring to life a vibrant and energetic subject… be it a beloved pet,

an idyllic scene or a vibrant bouquet, my goal is to impart joy, serenity or perhaps nostalgia in the most positive of ways,” said Bellegris.

Bellegris’ piece, entitled “When the light Shines”, is going to be exhibited during Dark Into Light.

An artist from Alton, Jaime Nevitt, will have her work shown during Dark Into Light as well.

Nevitt has a strong emotional connection with her piece, “Dark of Night”, because of the recent death of her mom. This piece of art from Nevitt is all about transitioning from the darkness of grief to the light of life.

“It’s about survival and continuance, knowing there is light and brightness following darkly-weighted days,” said Nevitt of her art. “The Dark of Night represents the blanket of darkness after the storm, when all is quiet. Peace ensues, bringing with it the light.”

Those interested in learning more about this upcoming show can visit Headwaters Arts’ website, headwatersarts.org, or look for the organization on Instagram and Facebook.

