Last chance for parents to submit comments for UGDSB Human Rights review

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Time is running out for parents of students at the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) to submit comments for its independent Human Rights review of services.

The deadline to submit comments is Monday, June 30, and comments can be submitted online at tejoin.com/scroll/808377056.

“The Human Rights review looks to identify systemic barriers with the goal of promoting actions that are centred around human rights centered actions,” reads a press release from the UGDSB.

The review is being conducted by lawyers Pat Case and Julie Lassonde.

“The appointed reviewers bring professional experience in advancing human rights and evaluating institutional policies,” reads the press release.

Comments must be submitted by June 30 for them to be included in the Human Rights review.


Headwaters celebrates completion of $18 million fundraising campaign

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

By Paula Brown A youth from Amaranth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the other to complete an ...

Developer eyes Orangeville for seniors’ housing

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development in Orangeville could provide almost 200 housing units for senior citizens. Angela Mariani is a development planner with ...

Developer revises Hansen area housing build, no timeline on road connection

By JAMES MATTHEWS The proponents of a housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Blind Line area brought additions to council. NG Citrus Ltd. owns land southwest ...

Orangeville to tighten clean yards standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s new Clean Yards Bylaw could enable faster compliance for common complaints and focus the Property Standards Bylaw on occupant safety and ...

Orangeville Legion to celebrate birth of Canada with annual celebration

The Orangeville Legion, Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233, is inviting the community to celebrate Canada Day. The Legion will be open to the public from 12 ...

New farm show coming to Orangeville Agriculture Centre next February

A new winter tradition for the local agriculture community is coming to Orangeville next year. Nick Cadotte, general manager of Orangeville Farm show, proudly announces ...

Celebrating 15 years of service: Orangeville Public Library announces retirement of CEO

An important hub for Orangeville and its surrounding areas, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) has become a place of innovation and community connection under the ...

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...