Last chance for parents to submit comments for UGDSB Human Rights review

By Sam Odrowski

Time is running out for parents of students at the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) to submit comments for its independent Human Rights review of services.

The deadline to submit comments is Monday, June 30, and comments can be submitted online at tejoin.com/scroll/808377056.

“The Human Rights review looks to identify systemic barriers with the goal of promoting actions that are centred around human rights centered actions,” reads a press release from the UGDSB.

The review is being conducted by lawyers Pat Case and Julie Lassonde.

“The appointed reviewers bring professional experience in advancing human rights and evaluating institutional policies,” reads the press release.

