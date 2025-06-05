General News

Knights of Columbus to host charity poker run for local chairites and family in need

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The local Chapter of the Knights of Columbus (#8851) is once again hosting its annual poker run in support of a local family in need and other local charities.

This is the Knight’s 17th annual poker run

The fun run will get started at the Orangeville Curling Club and head north to Collingwood, Ont. with stops along the way.

There’s a new route this year but participants will see the stops on their playing cards when they pick them up from the curling club.  The cards will determine their poker hand when they finish the run.

“It’s $35 to register,” explained Kip McKenna, a Knights of Columbus member. “At each stop the rider gets a card. They can also purchase more cards if they want a better hand. When the riders return by 3 p.m., we put the cards into a poker hand and the winner gets $1,000.”

Funds raised will go towards a local family that needs help.

“They have two kids that are handicapped,” Mr. McKenna said. “The funds go to help with things like wheelchairs, medication, and things needed around the house and transportation.”

Some funds will also go to charities or not-for-profit organizations in the community.

When riders return to the Orangeville Curling Club, there will be a barbecue, a silent auction, and a 50/50 draw.

The Poker Run will take place on Sunday, June 22, beginning at 8 a.m. Riders are required to be back at the Curling Club by 2:30 p.m.

You can simply show up on the morning of the event to register or you can pre-register by sending an e-mail to Kip at kipmckenna@outlook.com or call St. Timothy Parish in Orangeville – (519) 941-2424.

This is a fun event that will have riders enjoying a day on their motorcycles while raising funds for a good cause at the same time. 


