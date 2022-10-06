Kick off the holiday season with the return of Orangeville’s Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus is coming to town!

The annual Santa Claus Parade is returning on Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

The Kin Club of Orangeville, who have historically held the Santa Claus parade had to step back as they no longer have the resources to keep it going.

After news of this came to Orangeville council, Mayor Sandy Brown brought forward a motion to have the town hold it instead, with the Kin Club still involved in planning but not carrying the financial burden.

It is estimated to cost around $15,000.

The Orangeville BIA (OBIA) is stepping up to hold it with the Town of Orangeville and are looking forward to hosting the iconic event in the community.

“On behalf of the Town of Orangeville, I am thrilled to announce the return of our longstanding tradition of welcoming Santa Claus to Town,” said Mayor Sandy Brown. “While it may seem early to think about the festive season, a lot of different pieces must come into place to bring the holiday magic to life. The parade is a traditional way for the community to connect, we have witnessed over the past couple of years just how important these connections are to families and the community”.

Those interested in providing a float or walking group in the parade are asked to reach out to the OBIA before Nov. 13 to register. Registrants are required to fill our participation forms, show proof of insurance, and pay a fee.

As the parade approaches, many volunteers will be needed to assist with various aspects of the event, including registration, security, inspectors, flag carriers, and more.

“The Town offers their sincerest thanks to the Kin Club of Orangeville for the dedicated leadership and hard work they have put into running the parade for many years. We are grateful to learn from the Kin Club this season as their dedicated volunteers continue to assist with boots on the ground at the parade,” said Alison Scheel, general manager of the Orangeville BIA. “We look forward to working with the Town of Orangeville to continue this tradition and carrying forward its legacy.”

To register as a participant in the parade or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, contact the Parade Coordinator, Gary Skinn, at market@downtownorangeville.ca.

On the same day as the Santa Claus Parade, the annual Orangeville Christmas Market is returning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orangeville Fairgrounds (247090 Side Rd 5).

The annual vendor market will feature more than 225 artisans, crafters, business owners, charities, and community interest groups.

In addition to shopping, attendees can enjoy food trucks, a children’s ‘Loonie Market’, and visit the new KidPreneur program. Parking for the event is free. A $2 donation will be collected at the door from every adult shopper in support of the Orangeville Food Bank.

For more information on the Orangeville Christmas Market, visit: orangevillechristmasmarket.ca.

